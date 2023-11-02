Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of New York for 2023

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of New York for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of New York for 2023. Few places in the world match the iconic status and influence of New York. Its hallmark metropolis, New York City, stands as the global epicenter for culture, finance, and media. In 2022, the state achieved a staggering Gross State Product (GSP) of $1.5 trillion, a figure so substantial that it would rank as the eleventh largest economy in the world if it were an independent nation. This economic prominence is attributable in part to the Empire State's role as the headquarters for over 50 Fortune 500 companies, as well as hosting major financial institutions such as Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Beyond finance, the state's extraordinary economic diversity thrives in a wide range of industries, including tourism, media, advertising, legal services, fashion, the arts, and much more. Across these various sectors, women are holding high-ranking positions, empowering them to drive enduring transformations in a broad spectrum of fields. Recognizing the evident impact of these female leaders, this year's honorees feature women who have played pivotal roles in guiding major industry giants like Google, American Express, Goldman Sachs, and Pfizer. Their presence not only fosters diversity and inclusivity within teams but also stands as a source of inspiration for upcoming generations of women to pursue careers in any field of their choice.

Among this year's honorees is Olamide Ajibesin, a Partner at KPMG's Deal Advisory & Strategy Advisory practice. Ajibesin, a globally acclaimed dealmaker and finance executive, has successfully overseen over 250 transactions, ranging from middle-market deals to mega-deals exceeding $5 billion. We also recognize Denise Daly, the Director of Communications and Public Relations in Lifestyle Brands and Collaborations at HARMAN International. Daly, the recipient of numerous industry accolades, has skillfully launched over 1,000 products.

Lastly, we extend our honors to Joele Frank, the Founder and Managing Partner of Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katche. Over her 30+ year career, Frank has played a pivotal role in more than 3,000 M&A transactions and special situations, earning her a multitude of awards, including a spot on PRWeek's PR Power List of The 25 Top PR Industry Leaders.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of New York for 2023.

Stephanie Redish Hofmann (Google), Jenna McAuley (Citi), Emma Andrews (Pfizer), Audrey Hendley (American Express), Ginger Dhaliwal (Upflex), Asahi Pompey (Goldman Sachs), Petra Schmidt (Aon), Anne Marie Darling (Goldman Sachs), Jamila Abston Mayfield (EY), Olamide Ajibesin (KPMG US), Kathleen Kinsella (CIBC), Tracy Keeping (State Street), Lynn Teo (Northwestern Mutual), Genevieve Gimbert (PwC), Jennifer Roach (Bloomberg Live Experiences), Asia Giles (Prudential Financial), Lisa M. Coleman (New York University), Muys Snijders (Private Client Select), Vynessa Alexander (Infor), Christina McCaughey (Iron Birch Advisors), Cheryl Capps (Corning), Georgette Ledgister (DoubleVerify), Michelle Snay (National Grid), Michelle Krueger (Alvarez & Marsal), Shaundra Clay (Beam Suntory), Sherry Pitkofsky (The E.W. Scripps Company), Surabhi Gandotra (Strategy&), Amanda Hindlian (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.), Smita Baliga (Webster Bank), Marysa Chiu (Integra LifeSciences), Michelle McKenna (Evercore), Christine M. Riordan (Adelphi University), Vanessa Yen (Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, PC), Alison Pepper (CBS News), Missy Foristall (DEPT®), Amanda McKenna (Withum), Sylvie Gadant (Citrin Cooperman), Juliska Koolman (The Knot Worldwide), Charina Amunategui (MUFG Investor Services), Sue Suh (TIME), Twyla Tiongson Neal (Accenture), Robin Merritt (Gainsight), Britt Groosman (Environmental Defense Fund), Oksana Matviichuk (OM Strategic Forecasting), Emily Gates (Dataminr), Kirsten Marchioli (GoodRx), Brenna Eller (Canopy Growth Corporation), Anne-Claire Berg (Gen II Fund Services), Lara Pedrini (Exiger), Robyn Hannigan (Ursinus College), Nicole Thomas (Morningstar Inc.), Lauren Stanich (Consumer Reports), Helene Banks (Cahill Gordon & Reindel), Jodie Gunzberg (Cboe Global Markets), Radhika Duggal (Super), Joele Frank (Joele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher), Kesha Carter (Coordinated Care Services, Inc.), Lynn Mestel (Mestel & Company), Barrett Golden (Joele Frank), Anna Frazzetto (Airswift), Sunita Bajaj (Fortis Lux Financial), SalomI Jean (Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC), Heather Berti (Arlo Hotels), Madeline Marquez (Ponce Bank), Amanda Willinger (LAGOS), Cara Pearson (Trail of Bits), Amanda Fajak (Walking the Talk), Jacquelyn Lane (100 Coaches Agency), Judith Clarke (Stony Brook University and Health Systems), Paula Bernstein (David Burke Hospitality Management), Lisette Nieves (Fund for the City of New York), Hazel Jack (Colgate University), Sara Faitelson (Stiletto Financial), Jessica Nauiokas (Mott Haven Academy Charter School), Erin Mote (InnovateEDU), Josephine Guzman (Northwell Health), Denise Daly (HARMAN International), Emily Chasan (Citi), and Stacey Mazzella (National Convenience Distributors).

