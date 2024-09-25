Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of New York for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of New York for 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of New York for 2024. As a global epicenter of commerce and culture, New York stands as a beacon for business, culture, and progress. From Wall Street to Silicon Alley, the state's economy is fueled by powerhouse industries like healthcare, finance, education, professional services, and technology. At the forefront of these dynamic sectors are women who have not only risen to the challenges of leadership but have redefined what it means to succeed in The Empire State.

These accomplished professionals are making a significant impact at some of the most renowned companies, including Audrey Hendley, President of Global Travel and Lifestyle Services at American Express. Inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2012, Hendley has led teams that have earned the prestigious American Express Chairman's Award for Innovation.

We also recognize Michelle McKenna, Senior Advisor and Partner at Evercore. A seasoned executive and experienced public board director, McKenna has led large-scale transformations at some of America's largest media and entertainment brands, including Disney, Universal, and the NFL.

Finally, we congratulate Robin Merritt, Chief People Officer at Gainsight. Known for her impactful leadership, Merritt has launched programs that generated $14 million in income expansion and successfully led global operations across 16 countries.

Holly Washington (S&P Global), Denise M. Berger (AECOM), Petra Schmidt (Aon), Mamta Rodrigues (Teleperformance), Sherry Cassano (Pfizer), Tanya Chakraborty (US Bank), Lisa Coleman (Adler University), Marysa Chiu (Integra LifeSciences), Jennifer Remling (Warner Bros. Discovery), Stephanie Redish Hofmann (Google), Audrey Hendley (American Express), Alison Pepper (CBS News), Monica Alston (National Grid), Laura Gilchrist (Salesforce), Jennifer Hoffmann Roach (Bloomberg), Michelle Snay (National Grid), Michelle Krueger (Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group), Anne Marie Darling (Goldman Sachs), Olamide Ajibesin (KPMG US), Amanda Hindlian (ICE), Alicin Williamson (Yahoo), Shilpa Bangera (Adyen), Lauren Zeinfeld (WeightWatchers), Lisa V. Kerr (Henry Schein, Inc.), Radhika Duggal (Major League Soccer), Lynn Teo (Northwestern Mutual), Muys Snijders (AIG), Amita Goyal (Zinnov), Vynessa Alexander (Infor), Christina Minkler (Johnson Mirmiran & Thompson), Georgette Ledgister (DoubleVerify), Susan Cho (CommerceIQ), Sherry Pitkofsky (The E.W. Scripps Company), Andriana Spence (Chelsea Piers), Smita Baliga (Webster Bank), Surabhi Gandotra (Strategy&), Sylvie Gadant (Citrin Cooperman), Kristine Colosimo (Newlab), Ginger Dhaliwal (Upflex), Asia Giles (Prudential Financial), Britt Groosman (Environmental Defense Fund), Anne-Claire Berg (Gen II Fund Services), Oksana Matviichuk (OM Strategic Forecasting), Vanessa Yen (Mintz), Michelle McKenna (Evercore), Emily Gates (Dataminr), Amanda McKenna (Withum), Brette Graber (Mass Appeal), Jennifer Sailer (National Basketball Association), Robin Merritt (Gainsight), Missy Foristall (DEPT), Erin Mote (InnovateEDU), Sara Faitelson (Stiletto Financial), Eleanor Petigrow (GCI Group), Jodie Gunzberg (InFi Strategies), Barrett Golden (Joele Frank), Robyn Hannigan (Ursinus College), Amanda Fajak (Walking the Talk), Jessica Spiegel (SUMMUS), Emily Chasan (Citi), Lara Pedrini (Exiger), Heather Berti (Arlo Hotels), Kirsten Marchioli (GoodRx), Jessica Nauiokas (Mott Haven Academy), Tina Roth Eisenberg (CreativeMornings), Twyla Tiongson Neal (Accenture), Joele Frank (Joele Frank Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher), Amanda Smith (Fairchild Media), Jacquelyn Lane (100 Coaches Agency), Josephine Guzman (Northwell Health), Cara Pearson (Trail of Bits), Hazel Jack (Colgate University), Rachel Horovitz (Medidata Solutions), Enid Dillard (One Brooklyn Health), Kristen Glass (Girl Scouts of Greater New York), Sana Mujtaba (Little Learners Pk), and Stacey Mazzella (National Convenience Distributors).

