Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2023. The state's cultural richness, historical significance, and diverse contributions across industries make it a distinctive part of the United States. Tulsa, in particular, became known as the 'Oil Capital of the World' as the discovery of oil in the early 20th century led to an oil boom, and the state has remained a significant player in the energy sector since. As the industry and economy continue to thrive, many women in Oklahoma have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields as business leaders, contributing to the economic vitality and development of the state. From pioneering CEOs driving innovation in healthcare and philanthropy to those invested in education and community development, the accomplished leaders on this year's list exemplify resilience and ingenuity. Their influence extends far beyond corporate boardrooms, serving as inspirational figures for future generations of women seeking success in business and beyond.

The distinguished leaders on this year's list were carefully chosen through a thorough analysis of hundreds of nominations, considering their accomplished professional milestones, demonstrated domain expertise, and career longevity. Among the awardees, Amy Avitabile, Senior Director of E3 Airborne Warning & Control System Programs at Boeing, stands out with extensive experience as a military and commercial aircraft engineer and program manager in the aviation and aerospace industry. Additionally, Krista Roberts, the Chief Executive Officer of St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, is acknowledged as one of Oklahoma's most admired CEOs. Furthermore, Katie McKnight, a Partner in EY's Seattle office, brings 15 years of diverse industry experience and is nationally recognized as a top mentor and training facilitator.

We commend these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Oklahoma for 2023.

Katie McKnight (EY), Linda Arredondo (Express Employment Professionals), Elizabeth Carson (Morgan Stanley), Dr. Sonja Hughes (Aetna), Liz Rodriguez (Verizon Business), Stephania Grober (Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma & Texas), Rachel Lane, PhD, RD (Canopy Healthtech), Belinda Higgs Hyppolite (University of Oklahoma), Stephanie Cliff (HUB International), Cara Hair (Helmerich & Payne), Lisa Crandall (Heartland), Theresa Powell (Langston University), Houda Elyazgi (Saxum), Diana Bittle (American Fidelity), Annette White-Klososky (Future Point of View), Lindsay White, PhD (Tulsa Community College), Katie Hurst (Hurst Construction and Fabrication), Paula Starr (Cherokee Nation), Krista Roberts (St. Mary's Regional Medical Center), Lacey Taylor (Resolute PR), Lydia Carlis, PhD (Acelero Learning), Amanda Rodriguez (LYT Consulting Group), Jeanean Yanish Jones, PhD (Health Alliance for the Uninsured), Kim Woodard (OU Health), Jennifer Garner, CLCP (Dobson), and many others.

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

