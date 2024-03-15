Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of San Antonio for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of San Antonio for 2024

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of San Antonio for 2024. San Antonio is the second-largest city in the Southern United States and the seventh most populous in the country. With so many hard-working professionals in one place, it's no wonder the Alamo City is home to some of the most innovative and forward-thinking industries. These include healthcare, bioscience, information technology, cybersecurity, aerospace, and the new energy economy.

No matter the industry or sector, the companies, organizations, and institutions that call San Antonio home are committed to excellence, which they accomplish in part by recruiting top women leaders to lead the way.

Leading the way in the education sector is Vanessa Beasley, the very first female President of Trinity University. Through her tireless efforts, Beasley ensures Trinity remains recognized nationally as a leader in the 21st-century liberal arts.

We extend our honors to Silvia Ochoa, a Vice President for The Coca-Cola Company, focused on digital transformation and marketing. Ochoa brings her proven track record for building strong global teams to one of the most prominent brands in the world.

Moving to technology, we recognize Kimberly Robinson, the Senior Human Resources Business Partner for Amazon. As a key player in staffing the largest online retailer and technology provider, Robinson's strategic initiatives improve performance, profitability, growth, and employee engagement.

Lisa Heritage McLin (Unisys), Xochy Hurtado (Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas), Leslie Swanson (Tanger Outlets), Molly McClure (intelliflo), Lakesha White (WBENC), Amy Tawney (UT Health San Antonio), Vanessa Beasley (Trinity University), Rebecca Herrera (South San Antonio ISD), Dionne Roberts (TDA Consulting, Inc), Danika Hohmann (Texas Dental & Braces), Katherine Sanchez-Rocha (North East Educational Foundation), Marisol Weymouth (People Whisperer Solutions), Juanita Sepulveda (Vanyel Investments, LLC), Veronica Garcia (Northeast Lakeview College), Sylvia Salas-Brown (San Antonio Region CyberTech Women), Stephanie O'Rourke (Cokinos Young), Charito Lincoln (Methodist Healthcare Ministries), Randi Berkovsky (KIPP Texas Public Schools), Lauren Schumann (Seton Healthcare Family), Marissa Alicea (WellMed Medical Management), Diana Sowa (The Hartford), Anne-Marie Grube (Northwestern Mutual), Carolina Iga-Musisi (Medely), Melanie Rios Aulds (Any Baby Can of San Antonio, Inc.), Morgan Abney (Protect Group), and many others.

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/13/the-top-women-leaders-of-san-antonio-for-2024/

