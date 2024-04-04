Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of San Diego for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of San Diego for 2024

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of San Diego for 2024. San Diego offers so much more than stunning beaches, a pleasant climate, and cultural diversity. It's also known for cutting-edge technology and research, and it's home to top industries, including biotechnology, life sciences, tourism, and defense.

These dynamic sectors of the economy require strong leaders who know how to navigate advancements, foster collaboration, and drive sustainable growth. Thankfully, there are plenty of visionary, resilient, and innovative women to take on these leadership roles.

We acknowledge the accomplishments of Reema Poddar, President and CEO of the Diagnostic Imaging and Digital Pathology Informatics Business at Philips. Digital pathology offers physicians a new level of collaboration technology in pathology, oncology, and radiology, and Phillips features the largest digital pathology installed base in the world.

In one of the hottest real estate markets in the country, Char Ekoniak is leading the way as Owner of San Diego's Coastal Rock Realty. Channeling over two decades of experience, Ekoniak has built an award-winning brand that closes high volumes of transactions and continues to grow.

Leading in marketing technology is honoree Ali Selbo, a Strategic Account Director at Oracle, the only technology provider with a complete suite of integrated cloud applications and a cloud infrastructure platform. Selbo brings over 15 years of progressive experience in SaaS marketing technology and continued revenue growth to this role.

Cynthia Smith (National Marine Mammal Foundation), Reema Poddar (Philips), Tonya Jackman Hampton (UC San Diego Health), Pooja Joshi (Qualcomm Inc.), Margaux Currie (Cigna), Diana Hannasch-Haag (University of San Diego), Helen McCabe-Young (Virtuoso Travel), Sara Orlansky (University of San Diego School of Leadership & Education Sciences), Cheryl Bunch (Omniskope), Debbie Beyer (Literacy First Charter Schools), Mary Mancera (LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance), Adriana Tortajada Narvaez (1200 VC), Vanessa Hunter (The Higdon Group), Emily Schell (California Global Education Project), Tracy Dixon-Salazar (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation), Char Ekoniak (Coastal Rock Realty), Rachel Fiori (Masters of Self University), Julie Danielson (SD Visual Productions), Lamar Rutherford (Excellens Solutions), Ali Selbo (Oracle), Ana Padilla (Wells Fargo & Co.), Ann Chaplin (Qualcomm), Lisa Marie Knight (Engage Youth Co.), Morgan Reno (Cushman & Wakefield), Shiloh Swanson (Stantec), and many others.

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

