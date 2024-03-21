Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of San Francisco of 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of San Francisco of 2024

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of San Francisco of 2024. A leading center for culture, tourism, and business, San Francisco is world-renowned for its emerging markets in multiple industries. These include IT services, software, media, biotech, life sciences, and cleantech. Located in the southern part of the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley is a technology powerhouse where the business leaders continue to pioneer innovation and integration of cutting-edge technological products and solutions.

This year's honorees are leading the way in new technology innovations, including honoree Kelly Ducourty, the Chief Customer Officer at UiPath, a global company focused on the emerging market of AI and automation technology.

We also recognize the achievements of an industry veteran in the tech space, Lisa Schuder, the Global Chief Growth Officer for the Microsoft Technology Services Practice at Deloitte. With over 25 years of experience, Schuder has been integral in building Deloitte's relationships with global technology companies, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Adobe Systems.

Lastly, at the intersection of media and technology, we extend our honors to Nana Akyaa Amoah, the Global Director of Business and Product Equity Partnerships and Programs at Meta, one of the most influential companies in the world.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of San Francisco of 2024.

Anne Simpson (Franklin Templeton), Minakshi Yerra (Ripple), Laura O'Donnell (GSK), Kelly Ducourty (UiPath), Bani Malhotra (Walmart), Nicky Jackson Colaco (Roblox), Guisselle Nuñez (San Francisco State University), Sheevaun Thatcher (Salesforce), Demi Chizgi (The John Maxwell Team), Chetna Sehgal (Accenture), Heidi Kalnicky (Invitae), Rose Hartley (Misfits Market), Nita Madhav (Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc.), Deborah McCrimmon (Ripple), Nana Akyaa Amoah (Meta), Shawna Kovacs (Take-Two Interactive), Maricela Guerrero (Rocketship Public Schools), Marie-Michèle Caron (Thryv), Michelle Farabaugh (Bounty Hunter), Alex Lavian (Origin), Kristie Fasolis (Calibre One), Sara Ellis Conant (a)plan coaching), Shruti Malik, TE, PMP, ENV SP (Mott MacDonald), Laurie Cozart (Brain² Solutions Inc.), Malahat Fardadi (Precise Construction & Design), Raquel Wiley (NetFortris), Rose Fulton (Hearst Bay Area), Sarah Chavarria (Delta Dental Insurance), Tillie Ross (Fidelity National Title), Valerie Red-Horse Mohl (Known), Sonia Delen (Bank of America), Barbara Laflin Treat (Pacific Ag Renewables), Bianca Gates (Birdies), Bridgett Thurston (Cents), and Edua Dickerson (ServiceNow).

To view the full list, visit https://thewomenweadmire.com/2024/03/19/the-top-women-leaders-of-san-francisco-of-2024/

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

Media Contact

Editor, Women We Admire, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thewomenweadmire.com/

SOURCE Women We Admire