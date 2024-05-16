Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Toronto for 2024

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Toronto for 2024

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Toronto for 2024. A truly diverse city located in the province of Ontario, over half of the population of Toronto was born outside Canada, including one of the largest concentrations of Americans outside the States. With such a multitude of talent in one place, it's no wonder women leaders are in command at top employers like CIBC, Rogers Communications, Deloitte, CGI, and PwC and in key industries, such as finance, education, manufacturing, life sciences, IT, and more.

Among this year's awardees is a high-level executive at CGI, Christina Fung. As the SVP of Consulting Services, Fung delivers complex business roadmaps and innovative technology solutions in collaboration with senior leadership.

Another honoree, Anita Shinde, is a Partner for another top Toronto employer, Deloitte Canada. As a Partner and member of Deloitte's Global Economic Advisory executive team, Shinde utilizes her 20-year career in economic consulting and data analytics to influence the company's global financial strategies.

Finally, we acknowledge the career of IT and education leader Carrie Purcell, the Founder and CEO of Insight Research Tech Group. Purcell's team provides companies with data-driven insights for effective growth and change in the future of education and the future of work.

Heather Kay (Amazon Web Services - Canada), Christine Cooper (BMO Commercial Bank), Anita Shinde (Deloitte Canada), Silvia Gonzalez-Zamora (KPMG Canada), Joy Shuchat (Grant Thornton LLP), Judy Mellett (LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services), Paula Cruickshank (BDC), Linda Muneka (Robert Half), Flora Wan (Deloitte), Brenda New (EY), Audrey Jacob (Arcadis), Jennifer Riel (IDEO), Kathleen Jinkerson (The Talent Company Ltd.), Sandie Douville (EQ Bank | Equitable Bank), Lynn Roger (Bayshore HealthCare), Angela Clayton (Infrastructure Ontario), Mouna Hanna (Whitelaw Twining), Heather Ring (The Caldwell Partners), Cerys Cook (Swift Medical), Samantha Sannella (Cushman & Wakefield), Jessica Diniz (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada), Victoria Bovaird (Deloitte Canada), Suzanne Wilkinson (Figure3), Jessica Savage (North Strategic), Jacqueline Loch (AZURE Media), Sarah Palmer (Telecon), Sohana Inderlall (TD Bank Group), Joanna Kervin (Crosslinx Transit Solutions), Carrie Purcell (Insight Research Tech Group), Lesley Warren (Mining Futures), Elaine Mah (Intel), Elana Chan (Google), Frances Martin-DiGiuseppe (Q4 Architects), Sanyam Sethi (Ipsos), Eman El-Fayomi (Canadian Digital Service), Lisa Hemi (Document Direction Limited), Natalie Tom-Yew (Dentsu Creative), Urmilla Mahabirsingh (BIPOC Executive Search), Cynthia Heyd (Twin-agers), Morgan Marlowe (Perkopolis), Heather Brady (Yardi), Jennifer Steinmann (MRM), KB Brinkley (BBTV), Martina Pileggi (The Hillman Group), Renee Laforet (Infrastructure Ontario), Alison McNeil (DIALOG), Hira Mubasher (Tucows), Andrea Ogunbadejo (Cossette), Kristin Wozniak (Plus Company), Carla de Jong (Sinking Ship Entertainment), Dimah Khalili (Canadian Credit Union Association), Sharifa Khan (Balmoral Multicultural Marketing), Rebecca Pang (RBC), Amanda Small (Nest Wealth), Kelly Potvin (Elizabeth Fry Toronto), Hua Yu (Level5 Strategy), Kris Boyce (Signet Group), Sonia Couto (Konverge Digital Solutions), Laura Fernandez (Kinterra Capital), Josefina Nadurata (Holiday Films), Melanie Gibson (The Personal Development School), Plabita Talukdar (Salesforce), Sheree Mann (Delta Consulting Group), Sousan Bagherpoor (Virtual POCT), Julie Quenneville (UHN Foundation), Charlotte Anderson (ALPHA Health Services), Helen Kontozopoulos (University of Toronto), Lindie Gerber (Movable Ink), Patricia McCarney (World Council on City Data), Allison Cutler (Payment Source), Christine Tu (Regional Municipality of Peel), Claire Sautner (Loblaw Agency), Rann Sharma (Canadian Mental Health Association), Evelynn Ratcliffe (Alair Homes Forest Hill Toronto), Grace Almendras-Castillo (Gifftid Ltd), Grail Noble (Yellow House Events), Janay Gouveia (University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies), Josipa Petrunic (Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium), Julie Lottering (Epic Games), Lori Heller (Heller Productions), Michelle Beyo (FINAVATOR), Nancy Tavares (Paladin Security Group), Nancy Zdravko (Complete Energy Solutions), Solange Jacob (Onix Networking), and Uzma Vakani (GFT Technologies).

