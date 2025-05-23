Women We Admire Announces Top Women Leaders of Toronto for 2025

Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Toronto for 2025

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders of Toronto for 2025. As Canada's largest city and the capital of Ontario, Toronto is a thriving hub of innovation, culture, and commerce. It's the country's leading contributor to the national economy and home to powerhouse industries including finance, technology, media, real estate, tourism, and business services. Amid rapid growth and global influence, the city continues to attract top talent and drive groundbreaking leadership across sectors.

Among this year's awardees is Meera Pathmanathan, Chief Financial Officer of Lanterra Developments Ltd., one of Toronto's premier real estate development firms. With over 25 years of experience, Pathmanathan has forged an inspiring path in traditionally male-dominated industries, earning recognition as a respected authority in real estate finance. She provides strategic and operational leadership, ensuring project execution aligns with the company's goals of efficiency, profitability, and excellence.

We also recognize Linda Muneka, Vice President of Robert Half's North American Management Resources Practice Group, a premier provider of senior-level accounting, finance, and business systems professionals. Muneka joined Robert Half in 2015, quickly taking on increased responsibility. She's led multiple teams by translating market and data-driven insights into actionable strategies, creating success in a highly competitive landscape. She is now responsible for driving the tactical execution of operational initiatives and go-to-market strategies for more than 90 offices in North America.

Finally, we honor Christine Tu, Director of the Office of Climate Change and Energy Management at the Region of Peel, the second-largest municipality in Ontario. Climate change is the defining challenge of our time, and Tu has dedicated herself as a leader to transparently and equitably meeting that challenge. She brings her technical expertise, authentic passion, and collaborative style to inspire a rapid transition of municipal services to net-zero carbon while ensuring the material climate risks to $36 billion worth of public assets are understood, prioritized, and adapted for a safer and resilient future.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Women Leaders of Toronto for 2025.

Cerys Goodall (Vetster), Kris Boyce (Signet Group), Julie Quenneville (UHN Foundation), Meera Pathmanathan (Lanterra Developments), Heather Kay (Amazon Web Services), Josipa Petrunic (CUTRIC), Christine Cooper (BMO Commercial Bank), Jennifer Riel (IDEO), Evelynne Ross (Recruiting in Motion), Grace Castillo (Gifftid Ltd), Lynn Roger (Bayshore HealthCare), Jennifer Steinmann (MRM), Frances Martin-DiGiuseppe (Q4 Architects), Alison Hernandez (Staff Shop), Anita Shinde (Deloitte Canada), Lydia Abbott (Cowley Abbott), Jessie Ju (CleanTech Specialist), Laura Fernandez (Kinterra Capital), Jessica Diniz (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada), Sarah Palmer (Telecon), Kaitlin Doherty (The Local Collective), Mouna Hanna (Whitelaw Twining), Heather Ring (The Caldwell Partners), Ambreen Ahmad (Metro Toronto Movement for Literacy), Sharifa Khan (Balmoral Multicultural Marketing), Evelynn Ratcliffe (Alair Homes Forest Hill Toronto), Urmilla Mahabirsingh (BIPOC Executive Search), Alison McNeil (DIALOG), Cosmina Morariu (Fragomen Del Rey Bernsen & Loewy), Flora Wan (Deloitte), Holly Rowden (Alfredo Films), Hira Mubasher (Salesforce), Grail Noble (Yellow House Events), Jessica Savage (North Strategic), Morgan Marlowe (Perkopolis), Rann Sharma (Canadian Mental Health Association), Linda Muneka (Robert Half), Hua Yu (Level5 Strategy), Celine Tadrissi (Hammam Spa by Céla), Kathleen Jinkerson (The Talent Company), Allison Cutler (Alison Cutler Consulting), Sarah Renaud (ENCOR Advisors), Corinne Lynds (Actual Media), Carla de Jong (Sinking Ship Entertainment), Silvia Gonzalez-Zamora (KPMG Canada), Andrea Ogunbadejo (Eva Nosidam), Joanna Kervin (Crosslinx Transit Solutions), Jennifer Holness (Hungry Eyes Film & Television), Elizabeth Dove (UN Global Compact Network Canada), Amanda Small (Nest Wealth), Josefina Nadurata (Holiday Films), Samantha Sannella (Cushman & Wakefield), Simone Reitzes (Medicus Pension Plan), Lee Kaufman (HOOPLAH), Kelly Potvin (Elizabeth Fry Toronto), Sheree Mann (Delta Consulting Group), Melanie Yeung (Medavie), Carey Campbell (H.O.P.E. Psychotherapy), Ciara Dalziel (North Strategic), Heather Brady (Yardi Systems Canada), Christine Tu (Region of Peel), Plabita Talukdar (Salesforce), Martina Pileggi (HR Compass), and Asma Aziz (Intel Canada).

