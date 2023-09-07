Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders for 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders for 2023. Historically women have been underrepresented in the workforce around the world, but that is starting to change.

In contrast to their male counterparts, women have witnessed a more rapid escalation in labor force participation rates. This trend can be attributed to a range of contributing factors, namely the growth of healthcare and other industries traditionally led by women, significant advancements in women's educational attainment, and their growing presence in historically male-dominated sectors such as construction, finance, and information technology. According to data furnished by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: 75% of what's termed as "prime-age women" (those aged 25–54) are engaged in employment, in contrast to just over 66% a decade ago. In short: there are more women working jobs than ever before.

However, it is important to bear in mind that there is still a long journey ahead of us. The list of leaders this year is particularly remarkable as it underscores the ongoing struggle of pioneering women who are dismantling obstacles and dispelling preconceived notions. These exceptional individuals have showcased remarkable innovation, tenacity, and resolve across a spectrum of traditionally male-dominated domains. Through their forward-thinking guidance, they have set new standards of leadership, driven transformative endeavors, and nurtured inclusive professional atmospheres.

Among this quarter's awardees is Vanessa B. Beasley, the 20th President of Trinity University, who took office in July 2022, marking a historic milestone as the first woman to hold this position in the institution's 153-year history. She is dedicated to advancing the university's student-centered mission and vision by collaborating with an outstanding leadership team to uphold its values and aspirations. Awardee Ning Duong holds the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Credit Union West, where she drives the formulation of strategic initiatives to uphold the institution's mission of promoting financial well-being and life quality for members and communities. Also awarded is Lexie Komisar who holds the position of Director and Global Head of Partner Products & Growth at Meta (formerly Facebook), overseeing the global advancement, monetization, and revenue-driven expansion of partner products spanning diverse domains such as Business Messaging, Telco, Commerce, FinTech, Core Ads, and Measurement & Signals on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of this group of Top Women Leaders of 2023. These awards provide a major platform for acknowledging the exceptional leadership of today's women leaders, while also laying the foundation for celebrating the potential leaders of tomorrow.

Hiba M. Anver (Erickson Immigration Group; George Washington University School of Law), Chitra Arora (J.P. Morgan Wealth Management), Vanessa Beasley (Trinity University), Melissa Bissen (Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani), Ashley Reid Brown (ghSMART), Teresa Cerbolles (General Motors), Pearl Chen (Bain & Company), Ning Duong (Credit Union West), Dana Erf Fortman (Walgreens), Genevieve Gimbert (PwC), Lexie Komisar (Meta), Lori Lane (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties), Joanne Mizell (Banner | Aetna), Paula Payton (Deloitte), Marie-Pierre Pelletier (Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton), Emily Popovich (L3DFX), Leslie Quinton (Ubisoft), Whitney Soule (University of Pennsylvania), Cheryl Stargratt (IPEX Group of Companies), Paige Strand (IR Labs Inc.), Emmanuelle Toussaint (Cleo Innovations), Tobie Webb (Sandia National Labs), Brittany Westling (Team b. Strategy+), and Kiely Wilkerson (Strategic Engineering Solutions).

