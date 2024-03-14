NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women We Admire is pleased to announce Top Women Leaders of 2024. In 2023, women occupied 32.2% of senior leadership roles. These include C-suite and director-level positions. Even though there is a long way to go before women and men have equal representation in executive roles, there is no lack of accomplished, seasoned women leaders to celebrate.

Many of these women leaders have served some of the top brands in the world. Honoree Katie Clark is currently the Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for Hormel Foods. She's held previous leadership roles at Mattress Firm, PepsiCo, Tropicana, and Quaker Oats.

Additionally, we recognize the career of Leslie Snavely, the President at CHG Healthcare, the largest physician staffing company in the country. In this role, she led the development of CHG's strategic plan and the acquisition of two tech companies.

Finally, we acknowledge the amazing work of honoree Addie Teeters, the Vice President of Marketing Communications for the Special Olympics Wisconsin. After an extensive career in marketing communications, Teeters accepted this impactful leadership role in 2023.

Staci Thompson (Bassett Healthcare Network), Chandra Clark (Corey C. Griffin Foundation), Pooja Vyas (BJC Healthcare - Christian Hospital), Laura Ipsen (Ellucian), Latanya McNeal (Palm Beach State College), Nada Sitto Kasyouhanan (MWHS Design), Leslie Snavely (CHG Healthcare), Shelley Zumwalt (State of Oklahoma), Addie Teeters (Special Olympics Wisconsin), Uzma Akhtar (The Trade Desk), Nicole Bernardo (Northwestern Mutual Boston), Kelly Munson (Aetna), Katie Clark (Hormel Foods).

About Women We Admire

Women We Admire provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, entertainment, sports, motherhood, medicine, law, and many other fields. We cover a broad range of topics and areas of interest aimed at recognizing the achievements of exceptional women while inspiring others to aim high and continue their journey towards reaching their full potential. Women We Admire and its affiliates circulate its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

