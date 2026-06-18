WomenHeart Joins Medtronic "Letter to My Mother" Event to Elevate the Importance of Women's Heart Health in Long Island

WomenHeart, the national patient advocacy organization for women living with heart disease, is joining Medtronic's "Letter to My Mother" community event on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Long Island, New York, to raise awareness of women's heart health and the underdiagnosis of heart valve disease in women. The free event runs from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm ET at Lakeview Public Library and features a creative writing workshop, an inclusive exercise class, wellness experiences, and educational resources. WomenHeart Champions, women trained to advocate for others living with heart disease, will share their stories and connect with attendees. With cardiovascular disease remaining the number one killer of women in the United States, the multigenerational campaign encourages families to talk openly about cardiovascular risk and to start the conversations that can lead to earlier screening and diagnosis.
LONG ISLAND, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WomenHeart is proud to join Medtronic's "Letter to My Mother" community event, taking place on June 27, 2026, in Long Island, to help raise awareness of women's heart health and encourage families to talk openly about cardiovascular risk and symptoms for conditions like heart valve disease. Our participation reflects WomenHeart's ongoing work to close the gender gap in heart disease awareness, diagnosis, and treatment by meeting women where they are and empowering them to advocate for their own care.
Letter to My Mother comes at a time when 60 million+ women in the U.S. live with some form of heart disease, but many are unaware that it is the top killer among women.
- Who: Medtronic and WomenHeart host Long Island Women's Heart Health Event
- What: Long Island Women's Heart Health Event: Free, heart health-focused activities — from a creative writing workshop and inclusive exercise class to educational resources, wellness experiences, and more!
- When: Saturday, June 27, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
- Where: Lakeview Public Library,1120 Woodfield Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570
- RSVP Today!
Heart Health is Not One Size Fits All: Women Need Their Own Answers
Cardiovascular disease remains the #1 killer of women in the United States, yet awareness and proactive screening remain critically low.† For women, diagnosing heart conditions like heart valve disease can be more challenging. This can result in less frequent and delayed referral for important interventions, compared to men.4,5 In fact, when it comes to serious heart concerns like heart valve failure, women are up to 35% less likely to be treated with proven, minimally invasive solutions than men.
"Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women across the country, including right here in our Long Island community. At WomenHeart, we know that behind every statistic is a daughter, a mother, a neighbor, a best friend. And heart valve disease is severely underdiagnosed in women. That is why we are bringing heart valve disease awareness directly to the women who don't even realize they need it. Early conversations save lives." Celina Gorre, WomenHeart CEO
Addressing Women's Heart Health in Our Community
On June 27, 2026, WomenHeart will join Medtronic for the Letter to My Mother event in Long Island. The event brings women heart valve disease resources, education, and activities designed to raise awareness of the symptoms and encourage attendees to take charge of their heart health.
WomenHeart will host a table with heart health resources throughout the event. WomenHeart Champions, women living with heart disease who are trained to advocate for others, will be on hand to share their stories and connect with attendees.
The Letter to My Mother campaign is multigenerational at its core, so community members are encouraged to bring their mothers and their children. Attendees will also include nonprofits, advocacy organizations, elected officials, and local media.
For more information about the event and the Letter to My Mother campaign, visit Alettertomymother.com.
About the Letter to My Mother Campaign
In May 2025, Medtronic launched "Letter to My Mother." The campaign was designed with mother-daughter relationships in mind to generate conversations around family health history and the importance of early screening, diagnosis, and interventions for heart health. The cross-generational campaign addressed women as both the family caregiver and the person who could delay their own care, starting with the idea that knowing your risk can start with a simple connection point, a conversation, a text, or a letter.
† Medtronic engaged Wakefield Research to conduct a nationally representative survey to gain insights into consumer perceptions and awareness of heart disease in women, targeted to the "daughters" that are sandwiched between taking care of their health, their children, and parents. The survey was deployed among 1,000 U.S. women, ages 30 to 50, with a living mother and a living child, between March 13 and March 17, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted
Media Contact
Stephanie Silvia, WomenHeart, 1 240-413+6363, [email protected], womenheart.org
SOURCE WomenHeart
Share this article