WomenHeart Joins Medtronic "Letter to My Mother" Event to Elevate the Importance of Women's Heart Health in Long Island

"Too many women don't realize they are at risk for heart disease until it's too late. Early awareness, education, and conversation can make all the difference." — Celina Gorre, CEO, WomenHeart Post this

Who: Medtronic and WomenHeart host Long Island Women's Heart Health Event

What: Long Island Women's Heart Health Event: Free, heart health-focused activities — from a creative writing workshop and inclusive exercise class to educational resources, wellness experiences, and more!

When: Saturday, June 27, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where: Lakeview Public Library,1120 Woodfield Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570

RSVP Today!

Heart Health is Not One Size Fits All: Women Need Their Own Answers

Cardiovascular disease remains the #1 killer of women in the United States, yet awareness and proactive screening remain critically low.† For women, diagnosing heart conditions like heart valve disease can be more challenging. This can result in less frequent and delayed referral for important interventions, compared to men.4,5 In fact, when it comes to serious heart concerns like heart valve failure, women are up to 35% less likely to be treated with proven, minimally invasive solutions than men.

"Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women across the country, including right here in our Long Island community. At WomenHeart, we know that behind every statistic is a daughter, a mother, a neighbor, a best friend. And heart valve disease is severely underdiagnosed in women. That is why we are bringing heart valve disease awareness directly to the women who don't even realize they need it. Early conversations save lives." Celina Gorre, WomenHeart CEO

Addressing Women's Heart Health in Our Community

On June 27, 2026, WomenHeart will join Medtronic for the Letter to My Mother event in Long Island. The event brings women heart valve disease resources, education, and activities designed to raise awareness of the symptoms and encourage attendees to take charge of their heart health.

WomenHeart will host a table with heart health resources throughout the event. WomenHeart Champions, women living with heart disease who are trained to advocate for others, will be on hand to share their stories and connect with attendees.

The Letter to My Mother campaign is multigenerational at its core, so community members are encouraged to bring their mothers and their children. Attendees will also include nonprofits, advocacy organizations, elected officials, and local media.

For more information about the event and the Letter to My Mother campaign, visit Alettertomymother.com.

About the Letter to My Mother Campaign

In May 2025, Medtronic launched "Letter to My Mother." The campaign was designed with mother-daughter relationships in mind to generate conversations around family health history and the importance of early screening, diagnosis, and interventions for heart health. The cross-generational campaign addressed women as both the family caregiver and the person who could delay their own care, starting with the idea that knowing your risk can start with a simple connection point, a conversation, a text, or a letter.

† Medtronic engaged Wakefield Research to conduct a nationally representative survey to gain insights into consumer perceptions and awareness of heart disease in women, targeted to the "daughters" that are sandwiched between taking care of their health, their children, and parents. The survey was deployed among 1,000 U.S. women, ages 30 to 50, with a living mother and a living child, between March 13 and March 17, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted

Media Contact

Stephanie Silvia, WomenHeart, 1 240-413+6363, [email protected], womenheart.org

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE WomenHeart