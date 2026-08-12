Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Signs Multiyear Expansion with Taymar

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Taymar have signed a multiyear expansion for the firm to begin overseeing sponsorship sales while continuing to handle membership and ticket sales.

"The WBCA is proud to expand and extend our partnership with Taymar to now include sponsorship sales," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "Taymar's expertise and data-driven approach have allowed us to better connect with our coaches, increase membership and convention registrations, and drive attendance and revenue growth."

Taymar has hired Talisa Samano as Director of Sponsorship Sales to collaborate with Director of Membership and Ticket Sales Ellie Tangen to design a holistic revenue approach for the WBCA. Samano has an extensive background in sales and a passion for women's basketball fueled from her work with Dawn Staley and Diane Richardson during her time at Temple University.

"We're incredibly proud to expand our partnership with the WBCA to support its continued growth and community impact," said Taymar Senior Vice President Alexis Campanella. "Women's sports are experiencing unprecedented growth and momentum, and this expanded relationship reflects our shared commitment to amplifying that impact."

Taymar set a record for Showcase, Convention and Membership sales last year while providing integral support to the WBCA and its members. Samano and Tangen will look to continue growing revenue for the organization and its hosted events.

"Sponsorship is the fastest growing segment of our service to clients across the country, and we jumped at the opportunity to expand our scope of work for the WBCA," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "It truly is a historic time for women's college basketball and there are so many talented and dedicated coaches across the country."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a national college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations and fundraising. Taymar is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service and increased goal alignment.

About the WBCA

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition. Founded in 1981, the WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 7045073559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar