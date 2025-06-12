Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Signs with Taymar Sales U.

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to oversee membership sales and service, convention registrations, and ticket sales for the WBCA Showcase November 20-24, 2025, in Orlando.

ATLANTA, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to oversee membership sales and service, convention registrations, and ticket sales for the WBCA Showcase November 20-24, 2025, in Orlando.

"The WBCA is proud to partner with Taymar Sales U," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "Taymar's expertise and data-driven approach will allow us to better connect with our coaches, increase membership and convention registrations, and drive attendance and revenue growth for our premier event, the WBCA Showcase, which offers three days of dynamic matchups, standout performances, and an unforgettable atmosphere."

Taymar has promoted Ellie Mackay, who was a standout basketball player at Michigan Tech, from its UConn property to be the Director of Membership and Ticket Sales.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the WBCA to support their continued growth and community impact," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Women's sports are experiencing unprecedented momentum, and this new relationship reflects our shared commitment to amplifying that impact. By helping the WBCA expand its reach and revenue, we're investing in the future of the game, the coaches who lead it, and the communities it inspires."

The WBCA Showcase is an annual premier women's college basketball event held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. This exciting showcase features some of the nation's top teams competing in an immersive basketball experience, blending elite competition with the magic of Disney. The 2025 WBCA Showcase will return to the State Farm Field House, promising another action-packed weekend of basketball from November 20-24, 2025.

"My involvement with women's basketball goes back to my student days keeping stats for Lady Vol basketball in the 1970s as the legendary Pat Summit was getting her program established," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We believe strongly in the mission of the WBCA and are excited to build membership and attendance for WBCA events."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

About the WBCA

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition. Founded in 1981, the WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit WBCA.org for more details about the association.

Media Contact

