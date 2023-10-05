Women's Bean Project Unveils Subscription Box Program, Trading Soup for Success

"We are thrilled to introduce Women's Bean Project's subscription box program, a business initiative that not only delivers gourmet products to doorsteps nationwide but also plays a pivotal role in addressing workforce barriers for women," Tweet this

"We are thrilled to introduce Women's Bean Project's subscription box program, a business initiative that not only delivers gourmet products to doorsteps nationwide but also plays a pivotal role in addressing workforce barriers for women," said Tamra Ryan, CEO of Women's Bean Project. "Our approach is two-fold: delivering high-quality, curated products to consumers while empowering women to transform their lives."

Highlights of WBP's subscription program include:

Year-round Empowerment: A year of seasonal subscription boxes for $300 ( $75 per box four times a year) is directly going towards a year of empowering women who are ready to change their lives.

in product sales equates to empowering women with transferrable job skills training, building a sober and supportive community, and providing fair wages and full-time employment. Exclusive Goodies: In return, $300 provides access to seasonal WBP products curated by program participants or graduates shipped anywhere in the country. Consumers will also receive exclusive collectible items, recipe cards, and WBP swag.

Every subscription is another stepping stone toward self-sufficiency for the women served by WBP. To make a difference in the lives of women in Colorado, purchase a subscription box here and visit our website at www.womensbeanproject.com.

About Women's Bean Project:

Founded in 1989 in Denver, CO, Women's Bean Project (WBP) is a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to helping the women they employ transform their lives by facing and overcoming their barriers to employment. WBP has been a beacon of hope, empowerment, and positive change for countless women in Colorado and beyond. Women's Bean Project believes that every woman deserves the opportunity to break free from the cycle of poverty and unemployment. WBP's unique approach combines job skills training with the production of gourmet food products, offering participants a pathway to self-sufficiency while producing exceptional goods. By purchasing WBP products, gift boxes, or subscribing to their new subscription boxes, individuals contribute directly to this transformative mission, making a real difference in the lives of the women served.

