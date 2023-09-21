Women's Business Development Center Announces CEO Retirement and Transition Plan

"As the Board conducts the search, we are focused on identifying a proven leader, committed to the WBDC's mission, with a track-record in executing a growth strategy driven by operational excellence and talent development," said Sandra Rand, Chairperson of the Board. Tweet this

"It has been remarkable and unforgettable experience to lead the WBDC's team during this transformational time," said DiMenco. "With the Board's leadership and support, we forged a strategy to empower and support women business owners, from concept to succession. From establishment of a micro-lending program, the expansion of our business advising programs and services, creation of an on-demand learning library, to the distribution of over $250 million in small business grants during the pandemic, the WBDC is positioned to fulfill its mission. Now is the right time to begin the transition to the next phase of leadership."

In keeping with best practices, the Board initiated a search to identify the organization's next President and CEO, with the goal of having a successor in place by June 2024, and the transition complete by December of that same year. This timeline ensures a seamless transition with no gap in leadership.

Rand continued, "The WBDC has an incredibly talented and experienced leadership team in place. This team, with support from the full staff, is committed to ensuring a smooth transition. As the Board conducts the search, we are focused on identifying a proven leader, committed to the WBDC's mission, with a track-record in executing a growth strategy driven by operational excellence and talent development. With the significant notice provided, the organization is grateful to continue to have Emilia's leadership and experience during this process and we are confident that next CEO will be well-positioned to continue to build upon the success of the organization."

DiMenco has been with the WBDC for two decades, initially serving as a member of the Board of Directors, followed by her role as COO in 2010 and subsequent appointment as CEO in 2013. Previously, she held an extensive tenure as executive vice president at the prominent financial institution, BMO Harris. Emilia holds both a B.S. and an M.B.A. in Finance from DePaul University.

The Women's Business Development Center (WBDC) is a 501(c)(3) nationally recognized leader in the field of women's economic development. The organization was founded in 1986 to support and accelerate business development and growth, targeting women and serving all diverse business owners, in order to strengthen their participation in and impact on the economy. Learn more at www.wbdc.org.

