Women's Business Development Center Celebrates 40 Years of Empowering Entrepreneurs

"We invite entrepreneurs at all stages of their journeys, donors whose values align with our mission and partners seeking mutual organizational support, to join us as we build on our powerful history and drive together toward an even more promising future." Post this

Here are some of the ways the WBDC will celebrate its 40th anniversary throughout the year:

A gala will be held on Oct. 15 at the Adler Planetarium (save the date, registration details forthcoming)

The WBDC's co-founder, Hedy Ratner, will be donating her personal archives to both the University of Chicago and Chicago Women's History Center

Celebratory content, including a donation campaign, and personal stories of those impacted by the WBDC will be published throughout the year on the nonprofit's official website and social channels

The WBDC has guided countless entrepreneurs and small business owners, helping them navigate the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship. From one-on-one advisory services to forging strategic partnerships with corporations and government agencies, the WBDC remains a vital connector and educator around small business opportunities and economic resiliency.

The organization's legacy is built on collaboration and lifting one another up, a tradition established by Ratner, whose coalition-building and dedication to women's economic empowerment shaped the WBDC's enduring mission. Today, the WBDC continues to advance economic development by fostering collaboration and delivering high-impact support tailored to the evolving needs of entrepreneurs.

To mark this milestone, the WBDC is safeguarding its rich history for future generations. Co-founder Hedy Ratner is donating her personal archives to the University of Chicago and the Chicago Women's History Center. The collection, titled "Hedy Ratner & the Women's Business Development Center Papers," spans from 1979 to 2025 and fits into about 30 boxes. It features a trove of letters from former presidents, photos with governors, media clips, foundational documents and more.

In today's evolving business environment, while honoring its historic roots and looking to the future, the WBDC remains steadfast in its mission to support all entrepreneurs. Through strategic insights, practical tools and resilient partnerships, the WBDC continues to help small businesses adapt, innovate and thrive—strengthening communities across its nine-state region of impact.

"Our 40th anniversary is not a conclusion, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter," said Kuhlmann. "We invite entrepreneurs at all stages of their journeys, donors whose values align with our mission and partners seeking mutual organizational support, to join us as we build on our powerful history and drive together toward an even more promising future."

About the Women's Business Development Center:

The Women's Business Development Center (WBDC) is a 501(c)(3) nationally recognized leader in the field of s economic development that was established in 1986. Its founders believed that business ownership was the critical path for women's economic empowerment and self-sufficiency. During ensuing years, responding to shifting demographics and community needs, its focus expanded and its mission became to support and accelerate business development and growth, targeting women and serving all entrepreneurs, in order to strengthen their participation in, and impact on, the economy. Learn more at wbdc.org.

Media Contact

Anahi Leyva, Hawthorne Strategy Group, 1 8478484729, [email protected], Hawthorne Strategy Group

SOURCE Women’s Business Development Center