Women's eNews and PowerUp Announce a Strategic Partnership to Empower Women and Bridge the Gender Funding Gap Worldwide

Women's eNews will honor PowerUp's CEO and co-founder, Victoria Yampolsky, at its annual gala, 21 Leaders for the 21st Century, on March 26, 2024.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's eNews, an award-winning, nonprofit news organization that provides exclusive coverage of the most crucial issues impacting women and girls around the world, and PowerUp, a new groundbreaking, nonprofit global business development and leadership program for seed-level, female-led ventures, announced today a strategic partnership that combines the power of media, network, data, coaching and professional training in order to empower women by bridging the Gender Funding Gap worldwide.

Through its 3.5 million readership, Women's eNews will serve as a global platform for building awareness and showcasing female role models. PowerUp will provide content and expertise through its unique programming in order to make it easier to access capital via its global network of PowerUp Ambassadors, already present in 25 countries on five continents.

Female entrepreneurs around the world do not have the same economic opportunities as men. According to the World Bank, the total micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) finance gap for women is estimated to be valued at $1.7 trillion, even though they own 22% of micro-enterprises and 32% of small and medium size enterprises. In addition, 740 million women around the world are unbanked.

"Everyone deserves a level playing field for unlocking their genius," said Victoria Yampolsky, CEO and co-founder of PowerUp. "This partnership takes us closer to fulfilling our mission of bridging the gender funding gap and enabling women around the world to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities and achieve financial freedom. We are extremely excited about the possibilities this partnership presents."

The partnership will be celebrated at the upcoming 24th annual Women's eNews annual gala, "21 Leaders for the 21st Century," in New York City on March 26, 2024, where Victoria Yampolsky, CEO and co-founder of PowerUp, will be honored amongst other esteemed women leaders. The 2024 honorees were selected due to the innovative programs and practices they provide to help ensure full equality regardless of gender, race, age, sexual orientation or abilities.

To purchase tickets to the gala, please visit the Women's eNews Events page.

To become a corporate sponsor or a donor for PowerUp, reach out to Victoria Yampolsky at [email protected].

About Women's eNews

With over 3.5 million readers, Women's eNews' content has been picked up by numerous major news outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post, The LA Times, NPR, MSNBC, and PBS, among others. Women's eNews also hosts the podcast, WOMXN UP!, where interviews are conducted with diverse gender activists representing all races, orientations and abilities. Women's eNews is led by the executive director and editor-in-chief Lori Sokol, PhD, an entrepreneur, award-winning author, and mentor/coach.

About PowerUp

PowerUp is a new groundbreaking, nonprofit global business development and leadership program for seed-level, female-led ventures. This program aims to bridge the gender funding gap worldwide and produce the next generation of female entrepreneurs who feel limitless in their pursuit of success. The program uniquely combines (1) two-year training in strategic and financial planning to help companies scale, (2) weekly executive group coaching sessions to expand their mindset, (3) a global network of PowerUp ambassadors, already representing 25 countries on five continents, to improve access to capital, and (4) rigorous monitoring of results to change the perception of risk. The program was created by Victoria Yampolsky, president and founder of The Startup Station, a CFO advisory and financial education platform for startups and small businesses, and Clarence Hampton III, founder of Guerrier Consulting, a consulting firm focused on go-to-market planning and building scalable sales processes.

