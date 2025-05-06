Women's Excellence Highlights Dr. Myah Bell, MD, FACOG -- Serving Patients in Royal Oak

Dr. Myah Bell, MD, FACOG, is a board-certified OB/GYN at Women's Excellence, serving patients in Royal Oak, MI. With over four years at the practice, she brings a deep passion for women's healthcare and a commitment to improving patients' quality of life at every stage. A Michigan native, Dr. Bell completed her education at the University of Michigan, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and Henry Ford Hospital/Wayne State University. She enjoys travel, reading, and spending time with her family outside of work.

ROYAL OAK, Mich., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence is proud to spotlight one of its outstanding providers, Dr. Myah Bell, MD, FACOG, a board-certified OB/GYN who has been a valued member of the Women's Excellence team for over four years.

Dr. Bell brings deep expertise in obstetrics and gynecology, with a strong focus on patient-centered care through every stage of life. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and completed medical school at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. She went on to complete her residency at Henry Ford Hospital in partnership with Wayne State University.

"I enjoy caring for patients through every phase of life, which makes OB/GYN such a unique and rewarding specialty," said Dr. Bell. "My greatest joy is supporting my patients and helping improve their overall quality of life."

A native Michigander, Dr. Bell is passionate about serving her local community and currently sees patients at the Women's Excellence office in Royal Oak, MI. Her dedication to excellence, compassion, and lifelong learning continues to make a meaningful impact on those she serves.

When she's not in the office, Dr. Bell enjoys traveling, reading, and spending quality time with her family.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bell or learn more about Women's Excellence, visit womensexcellence.com

