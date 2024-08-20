Women's Excellence Welcomes Amanda Berberich, MSN, RN, CNM, C-EFM, RNC-OB, to the Team

Amanda Berberich is our newest midwife at Women's Excellence. She comes to us with a diverse educational and vocational background with a passion for women's healthcare.

LAKE ORION, Mich., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence is thrilled to announce the addition of Amanda Berberich, MSN, RN, CNM, C-EFM, RNC-OB, to our dedicated team of healthcare professionals. Amanda brings a wealth of experience and expertise in women's health, joining us as a Midwife with a passion for empowering women and providing exceptional care across the lifespan.

A Proven Leader in Women's Healthcare

Amanda has been a part of the healthcare industry since 2006 and joined Women's Excellence in August 2024. Her extensive education includes a major in Biology and a minor in Psychology from U of M-Flint Honors College, an ADN from Lansing Community College, a BSN from Ferris State University, and a Master of Science in Nursing and Nurse-Midwifery from Frontier Nursing University. Her certifications include being a Certified Nurse Midwife by the American Midwifery Certification Board, as well as certifications in Electronic Fetal Monitoring, Inpatient Obstetrical Nursing, Neonatal Resuscitation, and both Basic and Advanced Life Support.

Dedicated Educator and Advocate

Amanda's career has been shaped by a strong interest in healthcare, inspired by her personal experiences and desire to help others. She has served as the Clinical Educator of Perinatal Services at Detroit Medical Center's Hutzel Women's Hospital and Sinai Grace Hospital and has practiced as a full-scope nurse midwife at Valley OB-GYN Clinic in Saginaw, MI.

Her special interests include caring for adolescents, LGBTQ+ individuals, and patients with perinatal mood disorders. Amanda is deeply committed to empowering individuals, particularly women, to make informed healthcare decisions and understand their control over their own bodies and health.

Joining Women's Excellence

Amanda is excited to bring her expertise to Women's Excellence, an organization she has long admired for its endometriosis treatment center and midwifery practice. "I knew I wanted to work here while I was still in my graduate program," Amanda shares. "I am thrilled to be joining the Women's Excellence family and hope to make it my permanent home."

Amanda will primarily be working out of our Clarkston and Lapeer offices, with occasional visits to our other locations.

About Amanda

Amanda is married to her middle-school sweetheart and is a proud mother of three boys. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, attending art and music festivals, crocheting, reading, and playing games. Amanda is also an avid animal lover, with two dogs and four cats.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Amanda Berberich, please visit womensexcellence.com or contact our Clarkston and Lapeer offices.

Media Contact

Savannah Bressman, Women's Excellence, 248-731-5442, [email protected], www.womensexcellence.com

SOURCE Women's Excellence