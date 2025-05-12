Women's Excellence Welcomes Certified Nurse Midwife Meghan Helinski, MSN, ANP-BC, CNM

Meghan Helinski, MSN, ANP-BC, CNM, is a Certified Nurse Midwife with nearly 15 years of healthcare experience, now serving patients at Women's Excellence in Clarkston and Lake Orion. With degrees from Calvin College, Madonna University, and a recent midwifery certificate from the University of Michigan, Meghan is passionate about guiding women through every phase of life. She previously taught childbirth education at Trinity Health Ann Arbor and is excited to join the respected midwifery team at Women's Excellence.

LAKE ORION, Mich., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence is thrilled to welcome Meghan Helinski, MSN, ANP-BC, CNM to its team of expert providers. Meghan is a Certified Nurse Midwife with nearly 15 years of healthcare experience, bringing a unique and compassionate approach to women's health.

Meghan earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Calvin College in Grand Rapids in 2009 and completed her Master of Science in Nursing at Madonna University in 2013. She most recently obtained her post-master's certificate in midwifery from the University of Michigan in May 2024.

"I've always felt a strong calling to care for others, especially women," said Helinski. "After having three children myself, I gained a personal understanding of the complexity and strength of women's health. I'm passionate about supporting women through every stage of life—from adolescence to menopause."

Before joining Women's Excellence, Meghan taught childbirth education at Trinity Health in Ann Arbor. She holds dual certification in both primary and palliative care, and now proudly serves as a Certified Nurse Midwife.

Meghan will be seeing patients at both the Clarkston and Lake Orion Midwifery offices. She looks forward to working alongside a respected team of midwives and offering personalized, supportive care to the community.

To schedule an appointment with Meghan or to learn more about Women's Excellence, visit womensexcellence.com.

