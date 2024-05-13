Women's Health Awareness Month: The Evolving Women's Health Clinical Development Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into Women's Health clinical development, including the underrepresentation and underfunding of Women's Health research, and how the landscape has evolved over time. The featured speakers will discuss opportunities for clinical innovation beyond traditional focus areas, uncovering the diverse spectrum of women's healthcare needs. Attendees will gain actionable insights and strategies in study design, site selection, recruitment, retention and the integration of cutting-edge technologies.
TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn from industry experts about the dynamic landscape of clinical development related to Women's Health and obtain key insights into its unique medical and operational aspects. Right from study design and site selection to recruitment, retention and operational strategies, this webinar will provide actionable insights that can drive impactful research outcomes.
May is recognized as National Women's Health Awareness Month, highlighting the unique challenges and disparities that women face globally in healthcare. Despite comprising around half of the world's population, women have historically been understudied and underrepresented in clinical research, leading to significant gaps in knowledge and treatment options.
However, amidst the recent biotech slowdown, clinical development related to Women's Health has garnered increasing attention in recent years. Venture capital funding for Women's Health is increasing, driven by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and White House initiatives focused on research related to Women's Health.
The expert panel will explore the past, present and future of Women's Health clinical research, addressing common misconceptions and highlighting significant opportunities for investment and innovation. The discussion will span the entire spectrum of women's health needs across the life cycle, ranging from adolescent to post-menopausal gynecologic needs.
Do not miss the opportunity to gain expert guidance and contribute to the advancement of clinical development related to Women's Health on a global scale. Register now and help in shaping the future of healthcare for women worldwide.
Join experts from Medpace, Dr. Jaclyn Jansen, MD, MS-Medical Director, Medical Department, General Medicine, Medpace (Webinar Moderator); Dr. Aparna D. Shah, MD, FACOG, Medical Director, Medical Department, Women's Health; Dr. Rujin Ju, MD, MSCR, FACOG, Medical Director, Medical Department, Women's Health; and Beth Tulip, Senior Executive Director, Clinical Trial Management, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Women's Health Awareness Month: The Evolving Women's Health Clinical Development Landscape.
