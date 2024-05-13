Women's Health Awareness Month: The Evolving Women's Health Clinical Development Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert panel will explore the past, present and future of Women's Health clinical research, addressing common misconceptions and highlighting significant opportunities for investment and innovation. Post this

However, amidst the recent biotech slowdown, clinical development related to Women's Health has garnered increasing attention in recent years. Venture capital funding for Women's Health is increasing, driven by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and White House initiatives focused on research related to Women's Health.

The expert panel will explore the past, present and future of Women's Health clinical research, addressing common misconceptions and highlighting significant opportunities for investment and innovation. The discussion will span the entire spectrum of women's health needs across the life cycle, ranging from adolescent to post-menopausal gynecologic needs.

Join experts from Medpace, Dr. Jaclyn Jansen, MD, MS-Medical Director, Medical Department, General Medicine, Medpace (Webinar Moderator); Dr. Aparna D. Shah, MD, FACOG, Medical Director, Medical Department, Women's Health; Dr. Rujin Ju, MD, MSCR, FACOG, Medical Director, Medical Department, Women's Health; and Beth Tulip, Senior Executive Director, Clinical Trial Management, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

