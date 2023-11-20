Women's Health Names the Bob and Brad Q2 Mini Massage Gun 'Best Budget Buy' in 2023 Fit Tech Awards

Bob and Brad's economical Q2 Mini Massage Gun has been honored as the 'Best Budget Buy' for massage guns in the Women's Health Fit Tech Awards 2023. Renowned for providing professional-grade relief at affordable prices, their massage guns and therapeutic products have received acclaim from reputable sources such as TechRadar, The Independent, Men's Health, and others. Committed to enhancing well-being through accessible tools and education, Bob and Brad persist in their mission to make percussive therapy accessible to everyone.

WINONA, Minn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Health Fit Tech Awards 2023 recently named the Q2 Mini Massage Gun from BOB AND BRAD the 'Best Budget Buy' for the competitive massage gun category. BOB AND BRAD, a Minnesota-based physical therapists' brand known for helping millions of people navigate health challenges at home, is pleased to add another recognition to their list of media endorsements, which includes awards from TechRadar, the Independent, Men's Health, Good Housekeeping, Forbes, and others.

"Ever since launching our brand and forming our YouTube channel, we've had one mission in mind: helping 100 million people alleviate pain and achieve greater physical comfort," said co-founders Bob and Brad. "The latest award for our flagship product brings us even closer to achieving this goal, and we're incredibly grateful for the opportunity to connect even more people with the power of percussive therapy."

Prior to the latest award from Women's Health, the outlet named the Q2 Mini Massage Gun the 'best value for money' massage gun for 2023, thanks to its budget-friendly retail price of $69.99. The product was also recognized by:

The Q2 Mini Massage Gun isn't the only physical therapy device in the Bob and Brad collection to receive awards and endorsements from the media.

The C2 Massage Gun was recommended as the #1 Best Valentine's Day Gift in 2023 by Forbes, the #1 Best Valentine's Day Gift for Runners by Women's Running, and described in a review by the Daily Mail as "holding its own in a massage gun market dominated by more expensive models." The D6 Pro Massage Gun has also impressed the technology community, including a Mashable reviewer who wrote that "it's my new go-to for achy muscles."

Bob and Brad first gained notoriety through their educational YouTube channel, where they leverage their over 60 years of combined physical therapy experience to help 4.8 million followers take control of their physical comfort with accessible at-home tactics. The BOB AND BRAD line of physical therapy devices is also focused on improving body awareness and alleviating pain, earning a reputation for delivering professional-grade devices at an affordable price point.

The Q2 Mini Massage Gun, the C2 Massage Gun, and the D6 Pro Massage Gun are all available on the BOB AND BRAD Amazon storefront. More information about BOB AND BRAD is available at www.BobandBrad.com.

