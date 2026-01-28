Women's Jewelry Association Strengthens Pathways to Leadership with New 2026 Collaborations

The Women's Jewelry Association (WJA) has announced a slate of strategic collaborations and initiatives launching in 2026 that underscore its renewed focus on leadership development, mentorship, and professional advancement for women across the jewelry and watch industries. The announcement coincides with the unveiling of a refreshed brand identity and modernized digital platform, signaling WJA's continued evolution as a leading industry resource. Headlining the 2026 initiatives are two purpose-driven collaborations: WJA x Luminary and WJA x Mentoro, both developed around shared values and a commitment to cultivating the next generation of industry leaders. WJA x Luminary delivers curated leadership programming and peer connection, with Professional, Global, and Business Members receiving access as a membership benefit. The initiative launched with a virtual fireside chat featuring Luminary Founder Cate Luzio and WJA leadership. The WJA x Mentoro Mentorship Program introduces a cohort-based mentorship experience that pairs one-to-one mentorship with leadership workshops and executive networking, culminating in a launch cocktail and panel in March 2026. Applications for mentees are open through February 8, 2026, with an established roster of mentors representing jewelry, watch, and supporting industry sectors. These initiatives are supported by broader organizational investments, including enhancements to WJA's community leadership model, expanded virtual programming, and continued funding of education, scholarships, grants, and internships through the WJA Foundation. Together, the 2026 initiatives position WJA at the forefront of professional development and leadership advancement for women shaping the future of the jewelry and watch industry.

Women's Jewelry Association Introduces Dynamic Collaborations with Luminary and Mentoro for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Women's Jewelry Association (WJA) today announced a series of strategic collaborations and initiatives launching in 2026 that strengthen the organization's focus on professional development, mentorship, and community connection for women working across the jewelry and watch industries, alongside a refreshed brand identity reflecting WJA's modern direction and continued evolution.

"WJA's role in the industry has always been to create meaningful opportunities for women to advance, connect, and lead," said Gabrielle Grazi, President, Executive Chair at Women's Jewelry Association. "Our dynamic collaborations reinforce that commitment by expanding leadership development, structured mentorship, and community engagement — ensuring that women at every career stage have access to the resources, guidance, and professional networks that support long-term success." We are anchored in our shared mission and purpose and are investing sponsorship funds in programs that aim to build the skills and capabilities of the women who will contribute and lead the future of the jewelry and watch industry.

WJA x Luminary will serve as a leading initiative for the year, offering curated programming that supports leadership readiness and peer connection. WJA Professional, Global, and Business Members will receive access to Luminary as part of their membership benefits. The initiative launched with a virtual fireside chat on January 14, 2026, featuring Luminary Founder Cate Luzio, WJA President, Executive Chair Gabrielle Grazi, and NYC Metro Mentorship Chair, Cut + Clarity Founder Mariana S. Russo.

"WJA's rebrand underscores the power of community in driving both personal and professional growth. Through our partnership, Luminary is proud to support WJA members with expanded access to education, programming, networks, and resources designed to help members thrive across every phase of their business and careers." Cate Luzio, CEO and Founder Luminary

WJA x Mentoro will introduce a cohort-based mentorship experience for industry professionals, including one-to-one mentorship, leadership workshops, and a launch cocktail event and executive panel in March 2026, The mentee application process is now open through February 8th, 2026. An esteemed roster of mentors from jewelry, watch and supporting industry professionals has been assembled "WJA x Mentoro Mentorship Program. Learn More and Apply Here: https://mentoro.co/jewelrywatchesny26/

"At Mentoro, we believe that mentorship is a simple yet powerful way to pay it forward - one coffee at a time. Our partnership with the Women's Jewelry Association is a natural alignment of values, rooted in the belief that true leadership is about leaving a legacy of knowledge to future generations. Together, we're creating meaningful opportunities for seasoned executives to share their experiences and wisdom, and for young professional women in the industry to rise with confidence, guidance and purpose." Sandra Abi-Rashed, Co-Founder Mentoro

WJA launched a modernized brand update, with a refreshed website introducing a more contemporary visual identity that evolves alongside the organization and reinforces its role as a leading professional resource for women across the jewelry and watch industries.

NEW WEBSITE LINK: https://www.womensjewelryassociation.com/

Additional initiatives include enhancements to WJA's community leadership model, investment in digital and communications infrastructure, and continued expansion of virtual programming in addition to the education, scholarships, grants and internships through the WJA Foundation — building on the strategic groundwork established in 2025 and supporting the next phase of organizational growth.

About the Women's Jewelry Association

The Women's Jewelry Association (WJA) supports and advances women working across all areas of the jewelry and watch industries. Through networking, mentorship, and education, WJA empowers members to lead with confidence, advance their careers, and build meaningful connections. WJA is a dynamic and welcoming professional community, championing women's success and helping shape a more inclusive, forward-thinking industry.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Grazi, WJA, 1 732-312-8495, [email protected], https://www.womensjewelryassociation.com/

SOURCE WJA