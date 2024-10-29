Women's Pro Baseball League Launching in America in 2026

"The Women's Pro Baseball League is here for all the girls and women who dream of a place to showcase their talents and play the game they love. We have been waiting over 70 years for a professional baseball league we can call our own. Our time is now." -Justine Siegal, WPBL Co-Founder Post this

The League is Co-Founded by baseball pioneer, Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach a professional men's baseball team and to pitch batting practice against a Major League Baseball team. She is also the Founder of Baseball for All.

"I am so excited that there will finally be a professional women's baseball league – it is a dream come true for all the girls and women who play America's Pastime," said WPBL Co-Founder, Justine Siegal.

Legendary baseball pitcher Ayami Sato and former World Series Winning MLB Manager, Cito Gaston, are serving as special advisors to the WPBL. League Co-Founder, Keith Stein, is a lawyer and businessman with a history in professional sports leagues and team ownership.

"We believe that the success of other women's professional leagues such as the WNBA and NWSL demonstrates the incredible interest and support for women's sport," commented Co-Founder, Keith Stein.

The WPBL plans on securing a national broadcast deal for its inaugural season which will consist of a regular season, playoffs and championship throughout the summer of 2026. The WPBL will be a national league with teams based across the U.S. For the 2026 season, the WPBL will launch with six teams predominantly in the Northeast.

The WPBL is committed to the highest standards of diversity and governance. The league is proud to empower female athletes, coaches and staff, while promoting women's sport. For more information, visit http://www.womensprobaseballleague.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Mikolich, Women's Professional Baseball League, 5614144047, [email protected], https://www.womensprobaseballleague.com/

