Women's University Club of Seattle Named #1 Wedding Venue in 2024 'Best in the PNW' Awards

"We are honored by this recognition. We are especially pleased that our dedication to creativity in presentation, meticulous service, and attention to detail have been highlighted by the Seattle and Pacific Northwest community," stated Sharon Gillaspie, President of the Women's University Club of Seattle. "The quality of our event experience reflects the high quality of our member activities, services, and amenities, and we want to use this award to also acknowledge the commitment of our membership, club leadership, and staff."

WUC was nominated in the Services category, which includes a range of professional services tailored to enhance the overall quality of PNW life and support the needs of businesses and individuals. The Best in the PNW award program is presented by Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, Washington, in partnership with the Times.

Details of WUC's award can be found in the "Wedding Venue" designation in the Services category, linked here: https://www.bestinthepnw.com/listing/2024/wedding-venue

The Seattle area of the Pacific Northwest has cultivated a reputation for being a captivating haven that draws residents from all walks of life, the Times stated in its description of the program, launched in 2023.

WUC's Georgian-style clubhouse at 1105 Sixth Avenue has been a gracious landmark presence in the heart of downtown Seattle for over a century. The club facility is an ideal—and now award-winning—venue to celebrate wedding ceremonies and receptions, cocktail parties, anniversary celebrations, rehearsal dinners, showers, business meetings or retreats, and other memory-making celebrations.

"Receiving the top ranking among all wedding venues in the Pacific Northwest is a testament to our community's support and the quality of the experiences offered by our event professionals,' said Judy Donnelly, WUC's Executive Director. "We are proud to be celebrating with our local businesses, people, and places the community loves most!"

Founded in 1914 as Seattle's women-led social and learning club, the Women's University Club of Seattle promotes a culture of respect, integrity, and inclusivity, embracing its heritage while growing and evolving as the lives of women have changed.

WUC welcomes those who want to be part of its mission and enjoy a place where smart, motivated, and dedicated women can come together in mutual support, united by a love of learning and a desire to make Seattle a better place for everyone.

About The Seattle Times

Founded in 1891, The Seattle Times is a daily newspaper. It has the largest newspaper circulation in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest region. The Times has received 11 Pulitzer Prizes, most recently in 2020 for its national reporting of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes by reporters Dominic Gates, Mike Baker, Steve Miletich, and Lewis Kamb. The newspaper has an international reputation for its investigative journalism in particular. The Times is also one of the few remaining major city dailies in the United States independently operated and owned by a local family. The Seattle Times Company also owns three other Washington newspapers.

About the Women's University Club of Seattle

"We Laugh. We Learn. We Lead." From these words, the Women's University Club of Seattle has embraced a culture of respect, integrity, and inclusivity since its launch in 1914. WUC was founded by strong, enterprising women who wanted a place where smart, motivated, and dedicated women could come together in mutual support. They were united by a love of learning and a desire to make Seattle a better place for everyone. For over a century, the club has embraced its heritage while growing and evolving as the lives of women have changed. The WUC community is enriched by diverse and shared interests among members who support and encourage women of all backgrounds as they pursue their best lives. More information about WUC can be found on the club's website: https://www.womensuniversityclub.com/.

