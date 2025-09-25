Women's University Club of Seattle Wins "Best Wedding Venue"

"This award means so much because it comes directly from the community we serve," said Rhonda Staton, President of the Women's University Club of Seattle. Post this

"This award means so much because it comes directly from the community we serve," said Rhonda Staton, President of the Women's University Club of Seattle. "Every event at our Club is a reflection of care, detail, and hospitality — and to see that honored again is incredibly special. It's a tribute to our members, staff, and the couples who trust us with their most meaningful day."

Located in the heart of downtown, WUC's Georgian-style clubhouse has been more than a landmark for over a century. Its graceful spaces host weddings, receptions, showers, and anniversaries with a timeless elegance that feels uniquely Seattle.

"To us, a wedding is never just an event — it's a wonderful love story," said Judy Donnelly, WUC's Executive Manager. "We're grateful to every couple who has chosen our Club to be part of theirs, and to the community that has once again recognized the care we bring to each moment."

Founded in 1914, the Women's University Club of Seattle remains a vibrant community where smart, motivated women come together for connection, learning, and purpose. That same spirit of hospitality extends into every celebration hosted within its walls.

WUC was nominated in the Services category, which includes a range of professional services to support the needs of both people and businesses in enhancing the region's overall quality of life. The Best in the PNW award program is presented by Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort in Arlington, Washington, in partnership with the Seattle Times.

Details of WUC's award can be found in the "Wedding Venue" designation in the Services category, linked here: https://www.bestinthepnw.com/categories/2025.

WUC welcomes those who want to be part of its mission and enjoy a place where smart, motivated, and dedicated women can come together in mutual support, united by a love of learning and a desire to make Seattle a better place for everyone.

About The Seattle Times

Founded in 1891, The Seattle Times is a daily newspaper. It has the largest newspaper circulation in Washington state and the Pacific Northwest region. The Times has received 11 Pulitzer Prizes, most recently in 2020 for its national reporting of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes by reporters Dominic Gates, Mike Baker, Steve Miletich, and Lewis Kamb. The newspaper has an international reputation for its investigative journalism in particular.

The Times is also one of the few remaining major city dailies in the United States, independently operated and owned by the Blethen family. The Seattle Times Company also owns three other Washington newspapers.

About the Women's University Club of Seattle

"We Laugh. We Learn. We Lead." From these words, the Women's University Club of Seattle has embraced a culture of respect, integrity, and inclusivity since its launch in 1914. WUC was founded by strong, enterprising women who wanted a place where smart, motivated, and dedicated women could come together in mutual support. They were united by a love of learning and a desire to make Seattle a better place for everyone.

For over a century, the club has embraced its heritage while growing and evolving as the lives of women have changed. The WUC community is enriched by diverse and shared interests among members who support and encourage women of all backgrounds as they pursue their best lives.

More information about WUC can be found on the club's website: https://www.womensuniversityclub.com/.

Media Contact

Judy Donnelly, Executive Manager, Women's University Club of Seattle, 1 (206) 623-0402 x112, [email protected], www.womensuniversityclub.com

SOURCE Women’s University Club of Seattle