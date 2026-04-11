Wonder Cave and L2 Data Announce Direct Integration to Accelerate Political Text Messaging Deployment

"Campaigns operate on compressed timelines, and delays between audience creation and message deployment can impact outcomes," said Webb Bostic, President of Wonder Cave. "This integration removes that friction and allows teams to act faster when it matters most." Post this

"Campaigns operate on compressed timelines, and delays between audience creation and message deployment can impact outcomes," said Webb Bostic, President of Wonder Cave. "This integration removes that friction and allows teams to act faster when it matters most."

Political and advocacy organizations have traditionally relied on fragmented workflows that slow down execution and introduce operational risk. By connecting L2 directly to Wonder Cave, the integration simplifies the path from audience targeting to live messaging.

With this integration, organizations can:

Export audiences directly from L2 into Wonder Cave

Eliminate manual data handling and formatting

Launch campaigns faster during critical moments

Reduce operational overhead for campaign teams

"L2 is focused on helping organizations activate high-quality data effectively," said Paul Westcott, President at L2 Data. "This integration with Wonder Cave ensures our users can move from insight to action without unnecessary delays."

The integration is available now to Wonder Cave clients.

About Wonder Cave

Wonder Cave is a full-service text messaging platform built for agencies, consultancies, & strategists in the political, advocacy, and non-profit industries. The platform combines scalable messaging infrastructure with white-glove onboarding and compliance support to help organizations deliver the right message at the right moment. Learn more at https://wondercave.co.

About L2 Data

L2 Data is the leading provider of enhanced voter, consumer, and constituent data for political campaigns, advocacy groups, and organizations nationwide. Known for its accuracy and depth, L2 empowers organizations to better understand and engage their audiences. https://www.l2-data.com/

Media Contact

Matt Coffey, Wonder Cave, 1 3368179396, [email protected], wondercave.co

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SOURCE Wonder Cave