Wonder Earns Official EOS Licensee Status, Bringing a Vetted Sales and Marketing Resource to the EOS Community

"Every EOS company has a sales and marketing seat on their Accountability Chart," Mullikin added. "For the ones who have someone in that seat, we become their full-service agency partner — the team behind their team. For the ones who don't, we fill the seat for them." Post this

"EOS companies think differently. They run on discipline, accountability, and 90-day execution cycles," said Jami Mullikin, President of Wonder. "We built Wonder the same way. The Next 90™ Marketing Operating System, our MAP Brief™, our quarterly Rocks — the language was always the same. This licensee status makes it official: Wonder is the marketing partner built for the way EOS companies already operate."

Wonder's core methodology, the Next 90™ Marketing Operating System, mirrors the EOS framework in structure and philosophy. Engagements are organized into 90-day cycles aligned to each client's Vision/Traction Organizer, with clear quarterly priorities, measurable scorecards, and built-in accountability. The agency specializes in helping EOS companies fill their marketing seat, build brand clarity from the inside out, and connect marketing activity directly to revenue. Wonder guarantees measurable traction within the first 90 days of engagement and a mature, accountable marketing organization within 18 months.

The agency brings together brand strategy, marketing, media, and automation technology, and maintains partnerships with HubSpot, Apollo AI, and Factors AI to support full-funnel sales and marketing execution.

For EOS companies evaluating marketing resources, the Official Licensee designation removes a common friction point: the time and energy required to determine whether a vendor understands how an EOS organization operates. Wonder has been vetted. The alignment is built in.

"Every EOS company has a sales and marketing seat on their Accountability Chart," Mullikin added. "For the ones who have someone in that seat, we become their full-service agency partner — the team behind their team. For the ones who don't, we fill the seat for them. Either way, the work is the same: aligning sales and marketing to a focused three-year picture and a one-year plan, then activating their brand 90 days at a time."

Wonder serves B2B organizations across professional services, technology, manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality and tourism. The agency is based in Greenville, S.C., and works with clients nationally.

About Wonder

Wonder is a Greenville, South Carolina-based marketing, media, and technology company that helps visionary leaders activate their brands and accelerate growth. The firm combines brand strategy, marketing, media, and automation technologies to help organizations turn bold ideas into clear positioning and measurable momentum. Wonder is the creator of the Next90™ Marketing Operating System, a disciplined framework that helps organizations align strategy, marketing execution, and performance in focused 90-day cycles. Wonder is an Official EOS Licensee, recognized by EOS Worldwide as a vetted resource for companies running on the Entrepreneurial Operating System. The agency partners with leading platforms including HubSpot, Apollo AI, and Factors AI to help B2B and growth-focused brands connect brand, marketing, and revenue.

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Media Contact:

Jami Mullikin

President, Wonder

[email protected]

864-807-9172

Media Contact

Jami Mullikin, Wonder, 1 864-807-9172, [email protected], workwithwonder.com

SOURCE Wonder