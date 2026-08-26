WonderBotz Debuts at No. 2,421 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 with 137% Three-Year Growth

"Anyone can make automation promises. Our clients pay us to be accountable for the impact delivered after go-live. That's Agentic Process Management, and it's why we're on this list." - Steve LaValle, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of WonderBotz Post this

"The Inc. 5000 is the one award you can't spin. It's built on nothing but revenue, and revenue is clients voting with their budgets," said Steve LaValle, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of WonderBotz. "Anyone can make automation promises. Our clients pay us to be accountable for the impact delivered after go-live. That's Agentic Process Management, and it's why we're on this list."

That accountability runs through WonderBotz AlwayzOn, our managed service that keeps a client's Agents, AI, and Botz governed, orchestrated, and always working after go-live: infrastructure support, governance and security controls, an AI command center, and build capacity, delivered across a platform ecosystem spanning UiPath, SS&C Blue Prism, Microsoft, Tungsten Automation and Anthropic, among others. Details at wonderbotz.com/platforms/wonderbotz-alwayzon-managed-services.

"Launch day is the easy day. Day ninety is when every dashboard is green and the work has quietly stopped serving the business," said Bhavyesh Virani, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of WonderBotz. "That's drift, and you can't catch it from a dashboard, because the dashboard is what's reassuring you. WonderBotz AlwayzOn exists to catch it before your CFO does."

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies; past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. Among this year's honorees, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and together they added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas; the top 500 companies will appear in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About WonderBotz

WonderBotz is an agentic operating company and the team behind Agentic Process Management (APM), the operating discipline for orchestrating AI, automation, and people into measurable business outcomes. Founded in 2017 by former Big Four leaders, WonderBotz helps enterprises launch, modernize, and manage intelligent operations without forcing a complete technology replacement. WonderBotz AlwayzOn managed services keep a client's Agents, AI, and Botz governed, orchestrated, and always on. WonderBotz serves mid-market to Fortune 100 clients across banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, with delivery operations in the U.S. and India. Learn more at wonderbotz.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact

Paula Carneiro Cox, WonderBotz, 1 702 834 7205, [email protected], https://wonderbotz.com/

SOURCE WonderBotz