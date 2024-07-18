Wondercide Announces Major Retail Expansion. PetSmart and Pet Supplies Plus Now Carry Wondercide Products Due to Customer Demand.

"Wondercide's expansion enables us to empower millions more families to protect their pets, people, homes and yards from pests with plant-powered solutions that work as an alternative to conventional flea and tick products," said Wondercide President Brad Locke. Post this

The company has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to selling online. Products have been available on Wondercide.com since 2009, available on Amazon since 2012 and later sold through independent pet retailers in 2014. This major retail expansion provides entry into 1,506 PetSmart stores, 767 Pet Supplies Plus locations and online availability at PetSmart.com, PetSuppliesPlus.com and Petco.com.*

"Partnering with national pet specialty retailers provides us the opportunity to reach a broader customer base, further educate consumers about Wondercide's benefits and be readily available where she shops. When people have a flea or tick problem, they want to be able to deal with it immediately so we can now put Wondercide in customers' hands when and where they need it most," Locke also said.

"Continuing to provide products that meet the needs of our neighbors – both two-legged and four – will always be a pillar of our brand," said Jeff Rayes, Vice President of Merchandising of Pet Supplies Plus. "With pet wellness being a growing priority, this is an opportune time to partner with Wondercide to expand our product offerings. We are excited about this partnership and driving new neighbors to our stores."

Wondercide believes that Mother Nature knows best, and that includes how to deal with bugs. That's why plant-powered goodness goes into its products that are cruelty-free, made in our own manufacturing facilities in Austin, TX, and safe around the whole family when used as directed. Wondercide's active ingredients are proven to work by independent 3rd-party labs. Product lines include:

For Dogs & Cats: Flea & Tick Sprays available in four fresh scents, Collars, Spot-On treatment, and Shampoo.

For Homes: Flea & Tick home spray, Flying Insect Trap, and Fruit Fly Trap.

For Yards: Flea & Tick yard spray for ticks, fleas, mosquitoes and other bugs.

About Wondercide

As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.

As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.

Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus and Petco.com. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through ShareASale or Aspire.

*Select products are available through each retail partner. Please check stores for current availability.

