Wondercide Counts Blessings on Thanksgiving and Beyond: Thankful Thursdays Celebrates Company Culture and an Attitude of Gratitude All Year Long

"Gratitude is a state of mind that is woven into Wondercide's values and culture. We believe that the mindset fosters the energy and passion each of us needs to continue protecting the almost 3 million families that we serve," says President of Wondercide Brad Locke. Post this

Thankful Thursdays

Wondercide created Thankful Thursdays to practice an attitude of gratitude for weekday mindfulness. Each Thursday everyone at Wondercide gets together to share what they are grateful for based on their comfort level. The sharing space is safe and what is shared stays within the group.

People often express thankfulness for the simple pleasures in life like sunlight, coffee, and fresh water. Sometimes it is much more serious and personal than that. Together, the Wondercide family laughs and cries. It's okay to be vulnerable because employees are there for each other, within a confirming support system. Thankful Thursdays have become instrumental in building the community and taking care of people inside the company.

Employee Thoughts About Thankful Thursday

Angela, Wondercide Customer Love Team Lead, shares, "I've never worked for a company that takes time out every week for the entire team in this way. It has taught me to appreciate every little thing in my own life and help others see a similar perspective when given the opportunity. At the same time, it helps our hybrid team be more connected."

"I think Thankful Thursday is a reminder of the good things in life that fill us up and bring us joy. It puts me in a positive headspace and I feel re-energized to show up for the team and our customers in the best possible way," says Wondercide Creative Director, Chris Merriam.

Social Media Community Specialist Raeanne shared this perspective: "I look forward to getting together with the team each week. It reminds me that no matter what, good is happening for all of us. Even supporting each other through the tough times is good. It's what makes us a family at Wondercide and that extends to our customers. We're with them each step of the way too."

Part of a Legacy

Wondercide Founder Stephanie Boone created Thankful Thursdays based on the "21 Days of Gratitude Challenge." The premise: It takes 21 days of repeating an action for it to become a habit. Stephanie set her ground rules: Be thankful for 3-5 things every day, and within a week they could not repeat. Doing that made her keep reaching outside of herself to realize just how much each of us has to be grateful for. She shared that the challenge fundamentally changed her mindset to one of abundance.

Realizing that these principles could be foundational for Wondercide, she organized the get-togethers each week. The goal was to help people realize that life is beautiful and connect to strengthen our team. Thankful Thursdays became a mainstay that continues to this day.

Thankful Thursdays can be implemented at any company. Here's how to start, Thankful Thursday, and how to practice weekday mindfulness.

