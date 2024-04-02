WonderFold Named Exclusive US Distributor for MiaMily Luggage

WonderFold partners with MiaMily to bring its innovative luggage solutions to US consumers through WonderFold's website. Post this

"As the WonderFold family continues to grow, we're thrilled to partner with MiaMily to make parents' lives easier and kids' adventures even more exciting," said Sabrina Ng, Vice President, WonderFold. "We are committed to redefining the travel experience, and empowering families to explore the world together."

MiaMily's carry-on luggage is meticulously crafted using premium materials to ensure longevity and performance, while also incorporating thoughtful features like an adjustable handle, 360-degree wheels and TSA-approved locks. The luggage comes in five colors and retails for $359.

To view the MiaMily luggage available for purchase through WonderFold now, visit www.wonderfold.com/products/miamily-carry-on.

About WonderFold

Based in California, WonderFold launched in 2019 and quickly became a market leader in luxury stroller wagons. The company is on a mission to foster meaningful family connections and loving relationships through cherished memories together. WonderFold also inspires families to get out and take the everyday adventures that they deserve, with ease and peace of mind using its range of products. The stroller wagons are stroller certified, easy to fold/unfold, and are chock-full of features to help make parents' lives easier and keep kids safe, secure and happy! For more information and to learn more about WonderFold's range of stroller wagons, accessories and toys, visit http://www.wonderfold.com.

