WooCommerce's Expert Reveals Top Pointers for Retail Businesses to Succeed Online [DesignRush Spotlight]

eCommerce will account for 21.2% of worldwide retail sales in 2024. DesignRush interviewed WooCommerce's expert to get exclusive tips on conquering the eCommerce industry.

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Insider Intelligence predicts that retail eCommerce sales worldwide will make up 21.2% of the total retail revenue in 2024. This translates to a remarkable $6.48 trillion.

In the latest interview, DesignRush spoke with Mary Voelker, Program Manager for the WooExperts Agency at WooCommerce, to gain expert advice on achieving success in the competitive eCommerce landscape.

"A well-crafted store should mirror your objectives, resonate with your target audience, and seamlessly integrate with your operational processes," says Voelker. "Enlisting expert guidance can be critical in this process."

Highlights of our interview with Voelker include:

Practical tips for businesses looking to venture into eCommerce

Addressing real-life challenges commonly faced by online retailers

Marketing tactics that are vital for online retail success

Expert predictions on the future of the eCommerce industry

A closer look at WooCommerce's key features and its unique eCommerce approach

