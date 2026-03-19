Wood Tops, Work Hubs, and Function First: New Houzz Study Confirms Kitchen Shift Favors Butcher Block Products

Roughly one in five homeowners now chooses a different material for their island than for their perimeter counters. When they do, wood slab or butcher block is the #1 choice at 39% Post this

Perhaps the most attention-grabbing finding is the dethroning of all-white cabinetry. For the first time, wood-tone cabinets (29%) have edged ahead of white (28%) as the top choice for renovated kitchens. This signals a move toward warmer, layered neutral palettes that feel less clinical and more lived-in—an aesthetic strongly championed by natural hardwoods.

The island has emerged as the central element of the modern kitchen remodel. The Houzz data reveals that 58% of homeowners are adding or updating a kitchen island, with more than half of upgraded islands now measuring over seven feet in length. These substantial pieces are treated as the home's true "Work Hub," concentrating cooking, storage, appliance integration, and casual dining.

Butcher Block Co.'s analysis points to one of the clearest stories in the data: the rise of the contrasting island top. Roughly one in five homeowners now chooses a different material for their island than for their perimeter counters. When they do, wood slab or butcher block is the #1 choice at 39%.

This trend shows homeowners are moving beyond stone as the default. Wood is being used deliberately to create a "furniture-like" centerpiece—a focal point that visually softens a room full of hard surfaces and brings a more organic, tactile warmth to the room's busiest station.

Across all surfaces, engineered quartz, granite, and quartzite remain the "big three" countertop materials. However, butcher block and wood slab together occupy the important fourth position. Rather than a niche product, this validates wood as the premier natural alternative and a crucial complement to stone surfaces. Homeowners who select quartz for the perimeter are reserving wood for the zone where they want maximum warmth and visual interest.

Furthermore, the data highlights that butcher block is one of the few mainstream surfaces that can function as a cutting and prep surface, aligning with the study's focus on kitchens that are designed to be used, not just protected. A well-specified butcher block top can be repaired, refinished, and reconditioned over time, supporting the majority of renovators who now incorporate at least one sustainable feature into their project.

The 2026 Houzz study affirms that the future of kitchen design is functional, natural, and grounded, with wood surfaces playing an increasingly central and strategic role.

About Butcher Block Co.

Butcher Block Co. is a leading online supplier of premium wood countertops, kitchen islands, cutting boards, and carts, specializing in a wide range of domestic and exotic hardwoods. The company serves residential and commercial clients across the U.S. and is dedicated to providing high-quality, long-lasting wood surfaces for a better-performing kitchen.

Media Contact

Kathleen Grodsky, Butcher Block Co, 1 (888) 376-1656, [email protected], butcherblockco.com

SOURCE Butcher Block Co