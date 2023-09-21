Woodard® announces Paul Dunn as keynote speaker for their annual 2023 Woodard Summit

"This event is different in its nature and value proposition from anything we, or anyone else, is offering accounting professionals. I'm excited to have Paul Dunn, a globally renowned author and thought leader, join us this year!", says Joe Woodard. Tweet this

Paul Dunn, a distinguished four-time TEDx speaker and globetrotting business educator, will present the closing keynote at this year's Woodard Summit, and will be available to members as on the final day of the summit to answer questions and support their practice planning process.

Paul is a distinguished author, co-authoring works like The Firm of the Future and Time's Up. He has been honored with a Lifetime Service Award to the Accounting Profession in the UK, and his work as chairman of the revolutionary business giving movement BIG1: Business for Good has been featured in leading-edge publications such as Forbes, Fast Company, Springwise, Mashable, as well as Voice of America.

"Woodard Summit is one of the highest impact events offered by Woodard®," says Joe Woodard, CEO. "This event is different in its nature and value proposition from anything we, or anyone else, is offering accounting professionals. I'm excited to have Paul Dunn, a globally renowned author and thought leader, join us this year!"

"It's thrilling to be delivering a keynote at Woodard Summit this year," says Paul Dunn. "At the Summit I will be speaking to the seismic shift taking place in business from the metrics of profit, positioning and power and toward the value-focused qualities of purpose, contribution and impact."

Woodard Summit will take place this year October 18 – 21 2023, at the Hilton Inverness Denver Resort. For further details and registration, please visit woodard.com

About Woodard®

Woodard's vision is to transform business through business advisors. The company provides education, coaching, resources, and professional communities to business advisors and is the host of programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® leading accounting technology conference, Woodard Membership Program, and media branch The Woodard Report. Learn more at woodard.com

Media Contact

Jackie Falcon, Woodard, 4048570700, [email protected], https://www.woodard.com/

SOURCE Woodard