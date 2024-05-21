Woodard® announces the keynote speakers for the 2024 Scaling New Heights® Conference

"We designed this year's conference so these professionals can 'boldly go' into this uncertain future with courage, direction, and intentionality," says Joe Woodard, CEO of Woodard and host of Scaling New Heights. Post this

Keynote speakers at Scaling New Heights 2024 include:

Dr. Michio Kaku - A professor of theoretical physics, author of 4 New York Times Best Sellers, science correspondent to CBS This Morning and other TV shows, host of two national science radio shows, and co-founder of String Field Theory. A perfect fit for this year's theme, "Boldly Go".

Kelly Richmond Pope – A nationally recognized expert in forensic accounting and white-collar crime research, holds the position of Professor of Accounting at DePaul University , specializing in managerial and forensic accounting. Notably, she directed and produced the acclaimed documentary "All the Queen's Horses," shedding light on the largest municipal fraud in U.S. history. Dr. Pope's TED Talk, "How whistle-blowers shape history," underscores her impactful contributions to the field. Recognized for her teaching, she holds awards like the Lawrence W. Ryan Distinguished Teaching Award. Actively involved in boards like the Greater Chicago Food Depository, she holds a CPA license from North Carolina , with degrees from North Carolina A&T State University and Virginia Tech.

Nicole Davis - founder and CEO of Butler-Davis Tax & Accounting, BD Payroll, and Groundworx Contractors, leading a team of 26 professionals. With over two decades of experience, she specializes in accounting, tax strategy, and financial advisory services, catering to diverse clients, particularly in construction, independent pharmacy, and service-oriented businesses. She holds an MBA from the University of Tulsa and a summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Grambling State University . Active in professional organizations like the AICPA and Georgia Society of CPAs, Nicole also engages in community involvement through chambers of commerce. Alongside her spouse JW, she resides in Georgia , balancing her roles as a successful entrepreneur, parent to five children, and social media influencer with over 27,000 followers. Passionate about travel, cooking, and reality TV, Nicole shares her experiences as a wife, mother, and CPA across various platforms.

Joe Woodard - an expert nationally recognized speaker, writer, and coach who has trained over 125k business professionals. He has been recognized by Accounting Today for the past 10 years as one of the Top 100 most influential people in the U.S. for the accounting profession.

Jeff Siebert - A serial entrepreneur and angel investor who was recently named one of Insider's Top 100 Seed VCs. He's currently the co-founder and CEO of Digits, where he's building the next-generation finance stack for small businesses and their accountants. Previously, he served as Head of Consumer Product at Twitter and starred in the Netflix phenomenon The Social Dilemma, which was nominated for Best Documentary at the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Seibert co-founded Crashlytics (acquired by Twitter for over $100 million ), led the development of Fabric (acquired by Google after reaching two billion smartphones), and, before that, co-founded Increo (acquired by Box). A self-taught programmer, Seibert released his first app at the age of thirteen and went on to lead the Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders seminar series at Stanford University .

Ed Kless - a MetaConsultant with Tipping Point Advisors. He consults primarily with people who themselves are consultants. Before Tipping Point, Ed served as the senior director of Partner development and strategy for Sage where he hosted the Sage Thought Leadership Podcast and developed and delivered curriculum for Sage Partners and Customers. Ed also appears on The Soul of Enterprise with "his friend and co-host" Ron Baker , founder of the VeraSage Institute where Ed is also a senior fellow.

More information about keynote presenters and additional main stage presenters can be found at Scaling New Heights Speakers.

Scaling New Heights® 2024 will take place at the Orlando Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida, a city that features one of the world's most accessible airports, with a wide range of attractions our attendees can enjoy before or after the conference like Universal Studios and Walt Disney World.

You can register to attend the Scaling New Heights® conference at ScalingNewHeights.com

About the Annual Scaling New Heights® Conference

Scaling New Heights launched in 2009 and has grown over the years into one of the world's largest and highest-rated accounting technology conferences and expositions. The training at Scaling New Heights equips bookkeepers, accountants, tax preparers, CPAs, and other small business advisors with the essential tools needed to generate extreme efficiencies through automation, standardization, and production strategies that maximize team performance. The 2024 conference will take place June 16-19 2024, at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at ScalingNewHeights.com

About Woodard®

Woodard's vision is to transform business through business advisors. The company provides education, coaching, resources, and professional communities to business advisors and is the host of programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® leading accounting technology conference, Woodard Membership Program, and media branch The Woodard Report. Learn more at woodard.com

