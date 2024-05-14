Woodard® Wins Prestigious Innovation Award from BDO Alliance

"We designed this highly specialized consulting group here at Woodard to empower these firms to embrace this powerful market opportunity by engineering highly profitable and effective CAS practices." said Joe Woodard, CEO of Woodard. Post this

"Client Advisory Services is one of the fastest growth areas for CPA firms and remains one of the most difficult for most firms to deploy with excellence. So, we designed this highly specialized consulting group here at Woodard to empower these firms to embrace this powerful market opportunity by engineering highly profitable and effective CAS practices." said Joe Woodard, CEO of Woodard.

On behalf of Woodard, Deb Defer accepted the award and had the following to share, "Receiving the BDO Alliance Innovation Award is an incredible honor that fills me with profound gratitude. Woodard Consulting's dedication to pushing the boundaries of the accounting profession is not just a testament to our team's efforts, but also to the transformative impact we're making in shaping the future of CAS practices across the world." Together, Woodard's dynamic team comprised, Deb Defer and Todd Robinson, Director of Client Engagement, have led the innovation and rapid expansion of Woodard's CAS consulting team. "We've crafted a value-added service blueprint for firms," says Todd. "Our collaborative efforts have not only elevated our own standards but have set a new benchmark for excellence in the industry."

The Innovation Award from BDO Alliance is a significant milestone for Woodard, affirming the company's position as a leader in CAS consulting. Woodard remains committed to continuing its legacy of excellence and innovation in the industry with continued expansion and innovation to meet the ever-increasing demand from enterprise firms around CAS.

For more information about Woodard and its services, visit woodard.com.

About Woodard Consulting Group, Inc.

Woodard's CAS consulting team offers design and implementation services to enterprise-level CPA firms throughout the U.S., specifically in the area of Client Advisory Services (CAS).

About BDO Alliance USA

BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms that share similar client service goals.

