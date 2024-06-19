Woodard's Scaling New Heights® Conference Announces 2025 Conference Details, including their guest speaker David Allen

"Our 2025 conference will provide the inspiration, education and tools that accountants need to make an intentional, action-oriented response to both the significant disruptions and the significant opportunities intersecting the profession," says Joe Woodard, CEO of Woodard®. Post this

Chaunté Lowe, a four-time Olympian and current American record holder in indoor and outdoor high jump, has consistently demonstrated extraordinary drive and ambition since her first Olympic appearance as a sophomore at Georgia Tech. She is a world champion who has broken the American record three times. Beyond her athletic achievements, Chaunté has used her personal experiences to advocate for breast cancer awareness, early detection, and eradication. Diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2019, she trained through surgeries and chemotherapy to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, maintaining her commitment to raising awareness despite the event's postponement. She aspires to inspire others, stating, "The best gift I can give with my life is helping others find beauty in their own lives."

Our 2025 conference will provide the inspiration, education and tools that accountants need to make an intentional, action-oriented response to both the significant disruptions and the significant opportunities intersecting the profession, says Joe Woodard, CEO of Woodard® and host of the Scaling New Heights® conference. "We are going to empower, accountants to take strong and decisive actions related to artificial intelligence, automation technologies, mobile-first collaboration tools, and practice management systems – to prepare themselves and their firms for an exciting new technology-driven professional landscape. In other words, we are going to challenge our attendees to 'Make it So'."

The training sessions and main stage sessions at Scaling New Heights® 2025 will address these challenges with cutting-edge education focused on topics like practice management, client collaboration, pricing strategies, process automation technologies, hiring strategies, and engagement management. We will also provide a wide range of thought leadership from our lineup of keynote speakers, including David Allen and Chaunté Lowe.

Scaling New Heights® 2025 will take place at the Orlando Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida, a city that features one of the world's most accessible airports, with a wide range of attractions our attendees can enjoy before or after the conference like Universal Studios and Walt Disney World.

You can learn more about the Scaling New Heights® conference at ScalingNewHeights.com.

About the Annual Scaling New Heights® Conference

Scaling New Heights launched in 2009 and has grown over the years into one of the world's largest and highest-rated accounting technology conferences and expositions. The training at Scaling New Heights equips bookkeepers, accountants, tax preparers, CPAs, and other small business advisors with the essential tools needed to generate extreme efficiencies through automation, standardization, and production strategies that maximize team performance. The 2025 conference will take place June 22 - 25, 2025, at the Marriott World Center in Orlando, Florida. Learn more at

http://www.ScalingNewHeights.com

About Woodard®

Woodard's vision is to enrich businesses through business advisors. The company provides education, coaching, resources, professional communities, and consulting to business advisors and is the host of programs like the annual Scaling New Heights® conference, Woodard Membership Program, and its media arm, The Woodard Report. Learn more at Woodard.com

