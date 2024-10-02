Woodcraft Announces JET Black Sweepstakes with Nearly $10K in Prizes

"JET is renowned for its exceptional tools and machines. It's a brand we are proud to carry because it aligns with our standards for providing customers with high-quality products." – Beth Coffey, Woodcraft Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Post this

The introduction of JET Black is happening just as woodworkers are ramping up their fall and winter projects, Coffey explained. "Craftsmen are going to be impressed with the performance coating JET has put on the JET Black power tools. It provides a coated cast-iron surface that not only resists corrosion but reduces friction for smoother cuts and never needs waxing or polishing."

PRIZES:

Grand Prize: JET Black Planer, JET Black Jointer, JET Hat, Woodcraft Hat, Woodcraft Stool, $100 Woodcraft Gift Card. Approximate value—$7,530.

First Prize: JET Black Bandsaw, JET Stool, JET Hat, Woodcraft Hat, $100 Woodcraft Gift Card. Approximate value—$1880.

Second Prize: JET Grill, JET Hat, Woodcraft Hat, Woodcraft Stool, $50 Woodcraft Gift Card. Approximate value—$240.

Third Prize: JET Clock, JET Hat, Woodcraft Hat, $50 Woodcraft Gift Card. Approximate value—$170.

For details about the sweepstakes, including how to sign up, visit woodcraft.com/pages/sweepstakes.

Woodcraft Supply, LLC is one of the nation's oldest and largest suppliers of quality woodworking tools and supplies, proudly serving customers from 118 countries who have a variety of skill levels, from craftsmen to novices. The retail locations and website feature more than 20,000 items for a wide range of woodworking pursuits, and as a result, Woodcraft is often referred to as a "woodworker's toy store," "a place for makers" and "eye candy for the woodworking enthusiast." With nearly 70 destination retail stores that stretch across the U.S., Woodcraft offers free demos, classes and knowledgeable advice from on-site, experienced woodworking staff. For nearly 100 years, Woodcraft has been steadfastly committed to HELPING YOU MAKE WOOD WORK®. To learn more about tools and supplies at Woodcraft, contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].

