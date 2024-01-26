Woodcraft Announces MagFitt™, New Exclusive Dust Collection Solution

"We realized there was no simple and affordable way for the average woodworker to bring dust collection into their shop. These magnets have completely simplified the process." Post this

Rare earth magnets create a strong positive attachment between connector and coupling, and rugged ABS plastic construction ensures these connectors thrive in even the most rough-and-tumble shop. Magnetic couplings are perfect for shops that do not have a central collection system – simply attach couplings to each of your shop machines to swap the hose from machine to machine without tools or cumbersome rigid connections.

Customers can choose between 4", 2-1/2", and 4" to 2-1/2" convertors in both hose connectors and machine couplings, meaning that any arrangement of the most commonly available dust hoses and machine ports can be accommodated. From $8.99 to $19.99 per piece, woodworkers can outfit their shops without breaking the bank.

Featuring sturdy construction and versatile compatibility, this convenient innovation is available to the nation's woodworkers starting in February 2024, exclusively from Woodcraft stores and online at woodcraft.com.

For more information about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Lori Harper, Woodcraft Supply, LLC, 304-865-4107, [email protected], https://www.woodcraft.com/

SOURCE Woodcraft Supply, LLC