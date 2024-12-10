Woodcraft Announces New Leadership With Tres Ross as CEO

"I can give Woodcraft the passion and vision we've always had in my family." Samuel "Tres" Ross III, Woodcraft CEO Post this

Under the stewardship of the Ross family, Woodcraft has grown to become one of the largest and most successful woodworking retailers. In 2022, following his father's passing, Tres Ross assumed co-ownership of Woodcraft alongside his brother, Spencer Ross.

"I have wanted to get more engaged with the business and decided the most effective way to do that is as CEO," explained Ross. "I can give Woodcraft the passion and vision we've always had in my family."

In a statement supporting Ross's transition into his new role, Chairman of the Board Charlene "Charlie" Crooks said, "We are confident that Tres' deep understanding of the business and vision for the future will ensure Woodcraft's continued success."

Ross anticipates a seamless transition into the role, crediting a board that he "trusts implicitly" and "a great leadership team that I got to know while working with my dad." He added, "Now it's about taking what we have and cultivating the passion. Let's develop the vision and I'm wide open to many options."

As Woodcraft embarks on this new chapter under Ross's leadership, the company is also pleased to announce key developments within its leadership team. Mike Townsend, an integral part of Woodcraft's success for 30 years, has been promoted to Vice President of Distribution. "Mike's longevity with the company, combined with his passion for our products and operational knowledge of the warehouse, make him well-suited for this role," Ross confirmed. "There are opportunities for efficiencies in how we work on our warehouse structure and how it works and I'm going to lean on him and his expertise to address them."

Additionally, Mike Davies recently joined the team as Vice President of IT, bringing his expertise and fresh perspective to further enhance Woodcraft's capabilities. "I see value in the strength that he brings to the table to really grow our IT department and take us to the next level," said Ross. "I look forward to working with him and the talent he brings."

Woodcraft Supply, LLC is one of the nation's oldest and largest suppliers of quality woodworking tools and supplies, proudly serving customers from 118 countries who have a variety of skill levels, from craftsmen to novices. With nearly 70 destination retail stores that stretch across the U.S., Woodcraft offers free demos, classes and knowledgeable advice from on-site, experienced woodworking staff. For nearly 100 years, Woodcraft has been steadfastly committed to HELPING YOU MAKE WOOD WORK®.

