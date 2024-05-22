Woodcraft Announces Winners of Bosch Power Play Giveaway

"We're grateful to partner with Bosch to offer these incredible prize packages that underscore our commitment to support and encourage people to roll up their sleeves and get some sawdust on the floor," Post this

"The cabinet didn't hold up and my stereo has just been sitting in a cardboard box for years," said Mills. He confessed that he had always intended to return his sound system to its former glory and even purchased the wood to begin construction, but never got around to it. "With these new tools, I don't have any more excuses."

Other winners of the contest include:

Second Prize—Nicholas Clifton of Janesville, Wisconsin, won a Bosch 2-1/4 HP Plunge & Fixed-Base Router Kit, Bosch 6-Piece Trim and Edging Router Bit Set, WoodRiver® Puzzle and Charcuterie Board Router Templates, a Whiteside 3/8" Template Guide Bushing and a Whiteside 1/4" SH Router Bit. The prize package is valued at approximately $400.

Third Prize—Les Gnagey of Goshen, Indiana, won a Bosch 1 HP Variable Speed Palm Router, Bosch 22 oz. Bison Tumbler and Cap, and three Whiteside Chamfer Router Bits with a total value of approximately $256.

"We're grateful to partner with Bosch to offer these incredible prize packages that underscore our commitment to support and encourage people to roll up their sleeves and get some sawdust on the floor," said Beth Coffey, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We're excited to see what our winners will create using their new quality equipment and supplies from Bosch, WoodRiver and Whiteside."

