Woodcraft Expands its Line of WoodRiver Brand Block Planes

"It's the handiest plane you'll ever own," he confidently declared.

DISTINCTLY DIFFERENT

Further distinguishing WoodRiver's Apron Plane from the competition is its overall value. This is a feature that separates all Woodcraft brands, WoodRiver, Highpoint and Pinnacle, from other manufacturers.

Precision crafted with the finest quality material, WoodRiver offers its Apron Plane for the same price as its competitors' planes, which are built from inferior, corrosive substances like bronze and brass.

Young emphasized that the use of stainless steel investment cast makes the WoodRiver Apron Plane a superior tool that will outwork and outlast anything else on the market. "When you look at the craftsmanship and the precision results it delivers, you know it's more than just a tool. It's a legacy item. A finely machined instrument."

Further adding, "Quality and value are why our customers know they can rely on Woodcraft products. They are paramount to why the company has, for nearly 100 years, successfully maintained its reputation as the premier resource for woodworkers."

SMALL BUT MIGHTY

Lightweight and compact, an apron plane is named for its ability to be easily tucked into an apron pocket. Its small size also makes it easy to maneuver and use with just one hand. "Its short sole makes it the ideal tool for detail work where larger and heavier planes would be too bulky, like chamfering an edge, planing end grain or working in tight spaces," Young explained.

Another notable aspect of the WoodRiver Apron Plane that differentiates it from similar products currently on the market is its flat side. Young added that this feature makes the plane well-suited to use on a shooting board, especially for fine detail work like that associated with Kumiko, a complex Japanese technique of assembling small wooden pieces without the use of nails.

AVAILABLE NOW

The WoodRiver Apron Plane is available now, just in time for woodworkers who are preparing to start fall projects.

