Woodcraft Expands its Line of WoodRiver Brand Block Planes

WoodRiver® has added the small but mighty Apron Plane to its block plane lineup. It is the only Apron Plane on the market constructed of durable stainless steel investment cast, and despite its superior craftsmanship, it is priced the same as the competition.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WoodRiver® is elevating the standard in the world of block planes with the introduction of its new Apron Plane. As the only product of its kind with a body constructed of durable stainless steel investment cast, the WoodRiver Apron Plane is ruggedly durable and delivers precision smoothing.
THE GO-TO FINISHING TOOL
A proprietary brand of Woodcraft, WoodRiver is reputed for its high-quality yet affordable woodworking tools. The small but mighty apron plane is the newest member of its hand tool collection. While not as commonly found on workbenches as its sister block planes, the standard and low angles, Joe Young, Director of Product Design and Development at Woodcraft, described the Apron Plane as the ultimate tool for light trimming, easing corners and chamfering/breaking sharp edges. He assures users it will become a favorite go-to finishing tool.
"It's the handiest plane you'll ever own," he confidently declared.
DISTINCTLY DIFFERENT
Further distinguishing WoodRiver's Apron Plane from the competition is its overall value. This is a feature that separates all Woodcraft brands, WoodRiver, Highpoint and Pinnacle, from other manufacturers.
Precision crafted with the finest quality material, WoodRiver offers its Apron Plane for the same price as its competitors' planes, which are built from inferior, corrosive substances like bronze and brass.
Young emphasized that the use of stainless steel investment cast makes the WoodRiver Apron Plane a superior tool that will outwork and outlast anything else on the market. "When you look at the craftsmanship and the precision results it delivers, you know it's more than just a tool. It's a legacy item. A finely machined instrument."
Further adding, "Quality and value are why our customers know they can rely on Woodcraft products. They are paramount to why the company has, for nearly 100 years, successfully maintained its reputation as the premier resource for woodworkers."
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
Lightweight and compact, an apron plane is named for its ability to be easily tucked into an apron pocket. Its small size also makes it easy to maneuver and use with just one hand. "Its short sole makes it the ideal tool for detail work where larger and heavier planes would be too bulky, like chamfering an edge, planing end grain or working in tight spaces," Young explained.
Another notable aspect of the WoodRiver Apron Plane that differentiates it from similar products currently on the market is its flat side. Young added that this feature makes the plane well-suited to use on a shooting board, especially for fine detail work like that associated with Kumiko, a complex Japanese technique of assembling small wooden pieces without the use of nails.
AVAILABLE NOW
The WoodRiver Apron Plane is available now, just in time for woodworkers who are preparing to start fall projects.
To learn more about tools and supplies at Woodcraft, contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].
