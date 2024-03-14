Woodcraft Hires Tom Huntington as New Company President

"I was attracted to the Woodcraft brand because it was a unique opportunity to leverage my background in Franchising and Retail Sales for an industry leader with an excellent reputation and fantastic people." Post this

"Tom comes to Woodcraft as a performance-driven sales leader with a wealth of experience in sales, franchisee relationships, channel development, and P&L responsibility for multiple retail and consumer products organizations. Tom is an excellent communicator and hands-on leader with a proven track record building best-in-class businesses, and we have every confidence he will do the same here," Woodcraft owners Tres Ross and Spencer Ross wrote in a joint company announcement.

Tom holds a Bachelor's in Business Management and Marketing from Salisbury University, as well as an MBA in Strategic Leadership from the University of Delaware.

"I was attracted to the Woodcraft brand because it was a unique opportunity to leverage my background in Franchising and Retail Sales for an industry leader with an excellent reputation and fantastic people," Tom said. "I look forward to working with our internal company team, franchisees, and business partners to grow this incredible brand."

"Additionally, my dad was an Eagle Scout and woodworking hobbyist, so Woodcraft was the logical place to get holiday and birthday gifts (often last minute on my way home for the holidays). So I already had an affinity for the brand."

Tom has been a long-time supporter of Habitat for Humanity and Humane Society. He also enjoys "just about anything outdoors: boating, fishing, surfing or coaching (no longer playing!) rugby."

