Woodcraft Invites Community to Make a Free Pen for Military Personnel

"As a company, we are deeply committed to supporting our troops, and this program allows the community to play a meaningful role in that mission. Turn for Troops is a hands-on way to show appreciation and respect for those who serve our country, said Woodcraft President Tom Huntington. "By coming together to handcraft these pens, we not only honor their sacrifice but also create a personal, lasting reminder of our gratitude," he added.

Participants are encouraged to write a brief note of thanks or inspiration to include with their pen. On occasion, the corporate office receives responses from recipients expressing their appreciation for the pen and special message. "This is a small act of kindness, but it makes a big impact when it's received," stated Huntington.

Across the country, community support for the decades-long event has consistently increased. This year, the initiative has officially expanded into international territory with the addition of several military personnel stationed at Kelly Barracks in Stuttgart-Möhringen, Germany, who turned 140 pens to honor their fellow troops. To date, more than 250,000 pens have been turned and shared around the world.

To find the nearest participating Woodcraft store, and to get specific times of the Turn for Troops event, visit woodcraft.com/pages/store-locator.

Woodcraft Supply, LLC is one of the nation's oldest and largest suppliers of quality woodworking tools and supplies, proudly serving customers from 118 countries who have a variety of skill levels, from craftsmen to novices. The retail locations and website feature more than 20,000 items for a wide range of woodworking pursuits, and as a result, Woodcraft is often referred to as a "woodworker's toy store," "a place for makers" and "eye candy for the woodworking enthusiast." With nearly 70 destination retail stores that stretch across the U.S., Woodcraft offers free demos, classes and knowledgeable advice from on-site, experienced woodworking staff. For nearly 100 years, Woodcraft has been steadfastly committed to HELPING YOU MAKE WOOD WORK®. To learn more about tools and supplies at Woodcraft, contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].

