Woodcraft is now the Exclusive National Retailer for Woodpeckers Tools

"The partnership aligns two powerhouses in the woodworking industry," stated Young. "For nearly a century, Woodcraft has been a trusted source of high-quality, dependable woodworking tools and equipment, so Woodpeckers' exceptional tools are exactly what our customers will want."

Woodpeckers is a highly recognized brand, not just for their bright red color, said Young, "but for the level of quality and precision found in every tool they produce."

He confirmed the collection will be available in stores and on woodcraft.com beginning October 1. However, he emphasized, "The magic happens when you hold those red anodized, laser-engraved tools in your hands. Our customers will appreciate the opportunity to touch and see for themselves the distinctive features and quality of the Woodpeckers brand."

The product selection that Woodcraft will carry includes 42 marking and measuring tools and 11 power tool accessories. "These tools are the best of the best performers from the Woodpeckers stable," Young described. Among the collection will be a large selection of precision squares and rules, as well as some of their innovative proprietary tools like the ClampZILLA™, Auto-Line™ Drill Guide, ThinRip® Guide, MortiseMatch™ and the SandStand™ Tilting Sander Base, just to name a few.

For details, and to see the entire selection, visit any of the nearly 70 Woodcraft retail locations across the US, or click woodcraft.com.

Woodcraft Supply, LLC is one of the nation's oldest and largest suppliers of quality woodworking tools and supplies, proudly serving customers from 118 countries who have a variety of skill levels, from craftsmen to novices. The retail locations and website feature more than 20,000 items for a wide range of woodworking pursuits, and as a result, Woodcraft is often referred to as a "woodworker's toy store," "a place for makers" and "eye candy for the woodworking enthusiast." With nearly 70 destination retail stores that stretch across the U.S., Woodcraft offers free demos, classes and knowledgeable advice from on-site, experienced woodworking staff. For nearly 100 years, Woodcraft has been steadfastly committed to HELPING YOU MAKE WOOD WORK®. To learn more about tools and supplies at Woodcraft, contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].

