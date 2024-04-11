Woodcraft Launches Everyday Value Pricing for Common Woodworking Shop Tools

"Woodworkers trust us to bring them quality products, and we are happy to offer this simplified approach with market-sensitive Everyday Value Pricing." Post this

A SEAMLESS SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

"Our customers will have confidence knowing they can find value at Woodcraft every single day, because we will have stable, consistent pricing," Coffey said. "No more waiting on sales for things they really need."

This is also great news for Woodcraft franchise store owners, who can depend on a stable economic model for their businesses. The company expects to see increased foot and online traffic by offering low prices every day on commonly used woodworking tools and supplies.

"A seamless shopping experience equals improved customer satisfaction and retention, which is what our franchisees strive for," Coffey said.

A WOODWORKER'S TOY STORE

Visitors walking through the doors of a Woodcraft retail location will find more than 10,000 items for a variety of woodworking pursuits. Called a "woodworker's toy store," "a place for makers" and "eye candy for the woodworking enthusiast." With more than 70 stores nationwide, Woodcraft offers free demos, classes and knowledgeable advice from on-site, experienced woodworking staff. Over 20,000 products can be found online at woodcraft.com.

"Woodworkers trust us to bring them quality products, and we are happy to offer this simplified approach with market-sensitive Everyday Value Pricing," stated Coffey. "Now they can purchase supplies as needed for those DIY tasks at home and woodworking projects in their workshops."

For more information about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Lori Harper, Woodcraft Supply, LLC, 304-865-4107, [email protected], https://www.woodcraft.com/

SOURCE Woodcraft Supply, LLC