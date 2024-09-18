Woodcraft Rangers Makes Fast Company's Sixth Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in Large Companies: 1000+ Employees

"Our focus on developing internal pipelines for success not only benefits our staff but also fuels ongoing innovation across all areas of our work," said Julee Brooks, CEO of Woodcraft Rangers. Post this

Woodcraft Rangers has also made significant investments in proactive staffing strategies and leadership development. New roles, such as Trauma-Informed Care Associate and Director of Inclusion, have strengthened the organization's infrastructure, fostering a culture of well-being and inclusion. Additionally, staff leadership academies and apprenticeship programs address emerging needs and equip staff with the skills to thrive both within and beyond the organization.

Launched in 2024, the Together Rising Los Angeles (TRLA) apprenticeship program is another innovative initiative and the first registered apprenticeship in Southern California for early childhood educators and expanded learning teacher pathways. This program nurtures the next generation of education professionals by providing participants with paid, hands-on learning and mentoring while they complete coursework at East Los Angeles College (ELAC). Graduates are eligible to obtain a California Child Development Teacher Permit, building a stronger foundation for the future of education.

These investments in internal staff have been essential in maintaining a 4% staffing deficit, a rate notably lower than the industry average during a time of labor shortages.

"Our focus on developing internal pipelines for success not only benefits our staff but also fuels ongoing innovation across all areas of our work. This ensures that our services evolve in ways that create meaningful, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve," said Julee Brooks, CEO of Woodcraft Rangers.

Fostering an Inclusive Innovation Culture: Innovation thrives in environments that champion diverse perspectives. Woodcraft Rangers' emphasis on equity, inclusion, and trauma-informed care has created a unique culture where every employee feels empowered to contribute new ideas. From monthly book clubs that challenge conventional thinking to leadership programs that nurture staff creativity, the organization promotes an inclusive work environment that is deeply aligned with its mission to continuously innovate.

This holistic approach to innovation extends beyond internal staff development, directly impacting the quality of the youth programming offered by Woodcraft Rangers. By investing in the well-being and professional growth of its employees, the organization creates better outcomes for the students and delivers meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, all of this year's winners (as well as dozens of additional finalists that appear online) completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the overall winner. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

All honorees and applicants have been invited to join the exclusive Best Workplaces for Innovators Awards Reception on Wednesday, September 18. Woodcraft Rangers' CEO, Julee Brooks, attended the exclusive event in New York City.

"Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year's list reflects that diversity," says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company. "The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors."

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2024) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators' conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

