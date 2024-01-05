Woodcraft Sponsors Alex Snodgrass Bandsaw Method 2024 Tour and Sweepstakes

"Alex has been delighting our customers from coast to coast, and we couldn't be happier to have him on board for another tour in 2024." Post this

In 2023, Snodgrass visited 72 Woodcraft stores to teach his unique 3D end-grain cutting board and present seminars on keeping a bandsaw running at optimum performance level. The 2024 class focuses on a stair-step patterned cutting board, along with Art of Bandsaw Boxes seminars. The complete tour schedule can be found at woodcraft.com, and woodworkers can sign up now to grab a spot while they're still available.

Bandsaw Method Tour 2024 Sweepstakes

Woodworkers are encouraged to enter the Bandsaw Method Tour 2024 sweepstakes for a chance to win a spot in a class taught by Snodgrass on May 10 and 11, 2024, at the Boston/Woburn Woodcraft store. The winner will receive complimentary travel to and from Boston, MA, and a three-night stay for two. The grand prize package also includes $500 spending money to round out the trip.

Sweepstakes entries will be accepted January 1 through January 31 in Woodcraft retail stores or online at woodcraft.com/pages/giveaway. Mail-in entries are also accepted at Bandsaw Method Tour 2024 Sweepstakes, c/o Woodcraft, P.O. Box 1686, Parkersburg, WV 26102-1686.

A Wealth of Knowledge

The grand prize winner will get hands-on instruction from Snodgrass, who has demonstrated at woodworking shows for many years. He has also taught numerous woodworking classes at Woodcraft stores and the Marc Adams School of Woodworking, among others.

Snodgrass was born and raised in Miami, later lived in Georgia, and has lived in Virginia for the past seven years. After spending time in the Navy, he lived in Hawaii, where he had a job delivering items for a woodworking store. It was there that he found his passion for tools. The store owners also found out that he was excellent at presenting and selling tools. This generated longstanding relationships with both Carter Products (since 1994) and JET/Powermatic (since 1999).

Snodgrass became adept at the bandsaw, and began to find better ways to maximize its performance. He holds several patents, including the bandsaw stabilizer, quick release, electronic tension gauge and others. He also has several inventions that have not been patented.

To learn more about Snodgrass, visit Bandsaw Life on YouTube.

For more information about Woodcraft, contact your local Woodcraft store, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Lori Harper, Woodcraft, 304-865-4107, [email protected], https://www.woodcraft.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Woodcraft