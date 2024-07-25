Woodcraft Supports AAW's Efforts to Grow Interest in Woodturning

"We recognize that participants are building skills that reach far beyond the lathe. They will forever be able to apply what they learned from the experience to many facets of their lives." Post this

As one of the nation's oldest and largest suppliers of quality woodworking tools and supplies, Beth Coffey, Woodcraft's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, explained how the sponsorship aligns with the company's commitment to providing woodworkers of all levels with superior products and expert advice.

"Woodcraft is proud to support this incredible program that exposes young people to the world of woodturning. We recognize that participants are building skills that reach far beyond the lathe—from safety and being aware of their surroundings, to developing the ability to see an object for what it can be and not just what it is," said Woodcraft Vice President of Sales and Marketing Beth Coffey. "They will forever be able to apply what they learned from the experience to many facets of their lives, and their continued pursuit of woodworking, or even returning to it later in life, is a wonderful bonus," added Coffey.

Ron Day, Vice President of the AAW Board of Directors and Chair for the Youth Committee said the organization recognizes the importance of including young people in its programming because it helps build awareness and opens their minds to endless possibilities.

"We believe that it makes a difference. It's all about planting those seeds," said Day. "They may never turn again, but when they're older and may need a hobby, they just might remember turning and come back to it."

Participation in this free event is limited to youth ages 10-18 attending with an adult registered for the symposium. This year, in addition to 32 participants attending the convention, AAW welcomed 30 young people from the Portland-based Girls Build organization.

Day credits the instructors with building excitement among the participants. "The students are quickly introduced to the lathe and taught how to safely use it and then they get to start turning. These kids come in timid and shy, and by the end of the weekend, they're high-fiving their instructor when they leave. They're just so excited about it."

At the conclusion of the event, four lucky participants were chosen from a random drawing for a prize package valued at approximately $1,250 that included a mini-lathe, turning tools and one of the face shields contributed by Woodcraft.

To learn more about tools and supplies at Woodcraft, contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482.

